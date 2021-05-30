Viper's identity revealed on first episode of The Masked Dancer

Dancer Diversity star Jordan Banjo is the first celebrity to be unmasked on.
Banjo, 28, was revealed as being the mystery celebrity who took to the stage as Viper in the first episode of the ITV series.
The programme, a spin-off to hit series, sees 12 celebrity contestants performing unique dances as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.
After landing in the bottom three alongside Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot, the panel decided to unmask Banjo's character Viper.
He said of taking part in:
Ahead of his performance, Banjo's clues to his identity had included boxing references, with the dancing star later explaining his father was a boxer and his son is named Cassius, a nod to Muhammad Ali.
Prior to his unveiling, Banjo's name was mentioned alongside formercontestants Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard, as well as boxer Anthony Joshua.
After the episode aired, McCall tweeted a string of red heart emojis writing:
Spoiler alert ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Love that !!! Love u @Jordan_Banjo #MaskedDancerUK— Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) May 29, 2021
The first episode also saw the characters Zip, Llama, and Scarecrow performing.
Following Zip's performance, the panel guessed the mystery celebrity could be RuPaul's Drag Race host, RuPaul, Judge Rinder or Nigel Farage. New panel member Mabuse guessed it may be Dermot O'Leary, while Gilligan said he thought it could be someone older and named Chris Evans.
Guesses for who could be the Llama included Zoe Ball, Sara Cox and Kerry Katona, with names bandied about for Scarecrow including actress Sian Gibson, Stacey Dooley, Fleur East and Michelle Keegan.
Other characters still to perform include Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle.
Speaking ahead of the series starting, Ross explained that there are more clues dotted throughout performances.
Joss Stone was crowned champion ofearlier this year, after she was revealed to be Sausage.
- on ITV and the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm on Sunday.