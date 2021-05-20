Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 10:00

Cher announces biopic from producers behind Mamma Mia! films

Universal Pictures backing movie about singer's life
Singer and actress Cher turns 75 this week. 

Cher is the latest music superstar to get the biopic treatment.

The singer and actress, who turns 75 this week, announced the news on social media, revealing Universal Pictures is backing the movie about her life.

Cher will serve as a producer on the film alongside Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, known for their work on the Mamma Mia! franchise, which featured the "Goddess of Pop".

The as-yet-untitled biopic will be written by Oscar-winner Eric Roth, whose films include Forrest Gump, The Insider, and Munich. He previously worked with Cher on 1987 mystery thriller Suspect.

Cher announced the biopic news in a typically effervescent social media post.  She tweeted to her nearly four million followers: 

Craymer said: "Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger-than-life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film, and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

Cher first found fame with her then-husband Sonny Bono. Their song 'I Got You Babe' was a worldwide hit. She embarked on a massively successful solo career and her best-known tracks include 'Gypsys', 'Tramps & Thieves', 'If I Could Turn Back Time', and 'Believe'.

Cher has sold more than 100 million records around the world.

She has also enjoyed a hugely successful film career. Cher won the best actress Oscar for 1987's Moonstruck. Her other film roles include 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Music biopics have proven to be box office successes in Hollywood over recent years. Bohemian Rhapsody told the story of rock band Queen and grossed more than £640 million after its 2018 release. Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman arrived in 2019 to critical and commercial success.

