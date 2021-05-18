Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 13:00

Paul Weller chasing his sixth UK number one album with Fat Pop

Modfather leading battle for top spot followed by US rapper J. Cole
Paul Weller chasing his sixth UK number one album with Fat Pop

Paul Weller's latest album, Fat Pop, is his 16th studio album. 

Paul Weller is chasing his sixth UK number one album with Fat Pop.

The Modfather is leading the race for the top spot after his 16th studio album scored the most CD and vinyl sales of the week so far, the Official Charts Company said.

As of Monday, Fat Pop holds an advantage of almost 13,000 chart sales over its closest competition.

If he holds on to the lead, Weller, 62, will secure his second number one album in less than 12 months following the success of On Sunset, which was released in July.

His closest competition comes from US rapper J. Cole with The Off-Season. The album is "far and beyond" the most streamed so far this week, the Official Charts Company said, and is on track to become Cole's third top 10.

Rag'n'Bone Man is third with the current number one album Life By Misadventure, but has racked up the most downloads across the last 72 hours of the sales window.

Funk album Daddy's Home from Grammy-winning US star St. Vincent is fourth in the midweek charts, while The Black Keys complete the top five with covers album Delta Kream.

Further down the charts and Sir Paul and Linda McCartney's album Ram — a number one in 1971 — could push its way back into the top 40 for the first time since January 1972 following a vinyl reissue. That was at 27 midweek.

Read More

Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and Foo Fighters get spot in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 

More in this section

People-Ariana Grande Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez go from lockdown dating to marriage
Rege-Jean Page comments Rege-Jean Page and Chadwick Boseman among winners at MTV Movie & TV awards
Pride of Britain Awards 2019 - London Ore Oduba and wife Portia announce they are expecting second child
showbiz
The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Emma Watson returns to social media and dismisses rumours over career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest Entertainment