Model Naomi Campbell has become a mum at 50: Here are other celebrity mothers who had children after they turned 40 

Naomi Campbell has revealed she has become a mother to a baby girl.

The model, 50, announced the news on social media on Tuesday.

Here is a look at seven other celebrity mothers who became parents at an older age.

Brigitte Nielsen

Acress and model Brigitte Nielsen gave birth to her fifth child in 2018 at the age of 54.

She told People after having her daughter Frida: "Some women think, 'Oh my God, I'm too old'. Well, yeah, I can understand people saying, 'How dare she?' But how many men have their first kids in their 60s and 70s and they never doubt it?

"Do I understand that [people] are a bit sceptical? Yes, I understand. I also totally respect the fact that not everybody likes it and agrees with it, but it is my life."

Milla Jovovich

Actress Mila Jovovich, 45, gave birth to her third child with husband Paul WS Anderson last year.

Their baby daughter was named Osian.

Eva Longoria

In 2017 it was reported Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria was pregnant with her first child with husband Jose Baston.

The following year, 43-year-old Longoria gave birth to a baby boy called Santiago Enrique.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz was 48 when she gave birth to her first child with husband Daniel Craig in 2018.

When pregnant, she told the New York Times: "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

Alanis Morissette

In 2019, singer Alanis Morisette, 46, gave birth to a baby boy.

The child, named Mercy Morissette-Treadway, was her third with husband Mario Treadway.

Natalie Imbruglia

Singer Natalie Imbruglia gave birth to son Max Valentine in 2019 at the age of 44.

Announcing her pregnancy, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm expecting my first child this autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor."

Tana Ramsay

Tana Ramsay, husband of chef Gordon, gave birth to their fifth child in 2019 at the age of 44.

The couple have been open about their experiences with IVF, and Oscar came after Tana suffered a miscarriage in 2016.