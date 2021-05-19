Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 09:35

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes share baby news — it's a boy 

Singer says the happiest day of his life was bringing their baby home
Jason Derulo has revealed his son's name is Jason King Derulo.

Singer Jason Derulo has welcomed his first child with influencer girlfriend Jena Frumes.

Frumes announced the news on social media, revealing she gave birth to a boy on May 8.

Derulo revealed he was named Jason King Derulo.

Alongside pictures of the couple in hospital with their son, she wrote: "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed."

Frumes added: "I love you forever @jasonderulo."

Derulo shared a video showing clips of their first week with the baby and said: "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes."

The couple announced they were expecting in March.

US singer Derulo, 31, is known for hits including 'Savage Love' and 'Whatcha Say'.

Last month he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and told the host he "could not be more excited" to become a father.

I think I've done so much in my life, right? And I've been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I'm like, 'OK, now who do I share it with?' Also, there (are) no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there's no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name.

Derulo starred as Rum Tum Tugger in the critically derided 2019 film adaptation of Cats.

