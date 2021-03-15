Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 12:50

Megan Thee Stallion leads stripped-back red carpet at Grammys 

The rapper, 26, was among the stars who posed for the cameras
Megan Thee Stallion, winner of the awards for best rap song and best rap performance for "Savage Remix" and best new artist poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion led the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards in an eye-catching orange ballgown.

The rapper, 26, was among the stars who posed for the cameras at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, where the annual ceremony is taking place in a stripped-back format due to coronavirus restrictions.

Less cameras and press were present on the carpet, which has a history of bold and headline-making fashion choices, but the stars still wowed with their outfits.

Earlier in the evening, Megan Thee Stallion won best rap performance for her Savage (Remix) with Beyonce and she is due to perform during the ceremony itself.

Due Lipa, winner of the award for best pop vocal album for "Future Nostalgia," poses in the press room. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Country music star Maren Morris, 30, arrived wearing a lilac gown featuring a flowing train - one of a number of stars who opted for outfits featuring trains.

Rapper Doja Cat, 25, wore a dramatic, unzipped green jacket featuring an intricate skirt made up of feathers.

Elsewhere, singer-songwriter HER, 23, posted in a deep purple tunic featuring matching flares and sunglasses.

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hip hop star DaBaby, 29, brought colour to the carpet with a bright green and mustard floral suit, completing the look with a wide-brim green hat.

Earlier the rapper created a red carpet moment with his young daughter since no children were allowed to attend the show due to coronavirus restrictions.

Twenty-one-year-old Noah Cyrus, younger sister of fellow pop star Miley, wore a cream gown by Italian fashion designer Schiaparelli, which spread out behind her like a cape.

Mapy poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Elsewhere, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who is making his debut as host, arrived in a classic black tuxedo.

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch lead the way among the nominations.

Noah Cyrus arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
