The main winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards 

Female artists including Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift commanded the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Here are the main winners from an eventful night in Los Angeles.
- Album of the year - Taylor Swift - Folklore
- Record of the year - Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
- Song of the year - HER - I Can't Breathe
- Best new artist - Megan Thee Stallion
- Best R&B performance - Beyonce - Black Parade
- Best pop vocal album - Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
- Best rap performance - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce - Savage (Remix)
- Best Latin pop or urban album - Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
- Best melodic rap performance - Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
- Best pop solo performance - Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
- Best country album - Miranda Lambert - Wildcard
- Best new artist - Megan Thee Stallion
- Best pop duo/group performance - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Best rock album - The Strokes - The New Abnormal
- Best R&B album - John Legend - Bigger Love
- Best rap performance - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce - Savage
- Best music video - Beyonce - Brown Skin Girl
- Best song written for visual media - Billie Eilish - No Time to Die (from No Time to Die)