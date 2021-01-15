Coronation Street unveils exciting new character Ronnie Bailey

Coronation Street has unveiled a new character — "Jack the lad" Ronnie Bailey.
Played by Vinta Morgan, the entrepreneur and investor will appear on the cobbles next month, arriving in a flash sports car.
Ronnie, who is Ed Bailey's brother, is going to make life "a lot more complicated for the Bailey family".
The soap's producer Iain MacLeod said: "Ronnie Bailey is a massive injection of chaos, energy and humour.
"In comes Ronnie with a hand grenade with the pin already out and we are all wondering when he is going to drop it, and as you can predict on a show like ours he will drop it when it will do maximum damage. It's an exciting time in the Bailey household."
Morgan, whose recent credits include, and , said it was "so great" to be joining the soap.
"In my household it has always been a firm favourite and I'm so thrilled to be joining as this enigmatic character."
He will appear on screen from February 19.