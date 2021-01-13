Watch out Emmerdale, Faith Dingle is back

Emmerdale Faith Dingle is to make a return to Emmerdale.

The character, played by actress Sally Dexter, will appear in the ITV soap from next month.

Her last appearance in the soap came last year.

Faith was last seen in the soap after her son Cain issued an ultimatum that if she did not leave Emmerdale, then he would.

She will now return to the village to find out if she can get his forgiveness after the pair fell out when Cain discovered his mother had hidden her knowledge of the existence of his love child.

Faith's certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingle's loyalties like never before

Dexter, 60, said: "It's wonderful to be back in Emmerdale again.

"From the first day I felt like I was getting a big warm family hug from everyone, it's a really special show."

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper said: "I'm delighted to see the return of much-loved character Faith Dingle to the village.

"A character bursting with fun, Faith's certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingle's loyalties like never before.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Sally back to Emmerdale, an actor exuding vibrant charm."