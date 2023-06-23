What does your holiday insurance cover?

IRISH holidaymakers set for foreign shores this summer are being urged to check that they are covered for any disruption which strikes or protests may cause to their trips, as a wave of industrial and civil unrest spreads across Europe and further afield.

Experts at Peopl Insurance (Peopl.ie), a nationwide provider of travel insurance, are also advising those travelling overseas this summer to check and understand the conditions and limitations of their travel insurance policies around industrial action, civil unrest, extreme weather events, and lengthy airport security queues.

Strikes - including air traffic control, airport baggage handling, airport security, and train and rail strikes - have already played havoc with people’s travel plans in recent weeks and months.

Cost-of-living concerns are at the heart of much of these strikes, and as it could be some time before inflation significantly eases, such industrial action is likely to continue for some time - and certainly throughout the peak holiday months.

If a strike hits while you’re on holiday, you could be delayed catching a flight or ferry home, and even miss your flight or sailing.

If a strike arises before you head off on vacation, it could scupper your entire holiday.

Some travel insurance policies will cover you if you have to abandon your holiday, if you miss your flight, or if your holiday is delayed as a result of an unexpected work stoppage or strike at an airport or ferry port.

But other travel insurers don’t cover strikes and with some policies, the cover is more restricted than others.

So, it is very important to check the small print of a travel insurance policy before you buy.

Peopl Insurance is also urging people to check their cover, if any, for protests and civil unrest, as well as extreme weather events.

We’ve seen protests in France against pension reforms this year, as well as a number of cost-of-living demonstrations across Europe.

Holidaymakers should be aware that there may be exclusions in their policy which mean they may not be covered for certain loss or damage which arises on foot of civil protests.

Holidaymakers should also be mindful of the increased frequency of extreme weather events - and the chances that such weather could play havoc with their holiday.

Parts of Italy, France and Portugal, for example, were ravaged by wildfires last summer with Irish tourists evacuated from some areas. Wildfires have already broken out in parts of Spain this year.

Again, you need to check the small print on your policy.

The Top Ten Travel Insurance Tips which Peopl is urging holidaymakers to heed this summer include:

1. Prepare

Take your cover out at the time of booking the holiday. A huge percentage of travel insurance claims are made for cancellation in advance of the departure date.

2. Buy an excess waiver

Do this if you have the option as it will prevent you from being hit with an excess (the first part of a claim you must pay for yourself) should you make a claim.

3. Mind your possessions

If you are careless with your personal possessions, you might find it less straightforward should you need to make a claim.

For example, don’t leave your wallet on your sun lounger at the beach while you go off for a stroll.

4. Check your travel insurance cover

Does it cover you if you miss your flight as a result of lengthy airport security queues and you end up cancelling your holiday as a result. Travel insurance policies often don’t offer cover here.

5. Be aware of dates

You will usually not be covered for any claim which arises as a result of a strike, industrial action or extreme weather event which began (or, in the case of strikes or industrial action, for which an officially stated intent had been given) on or prior to the date of booking your trip and/or travel insurance.

You may, however, be able to buy optional travel disruption cover in order to be covered.

6. Cruise Cover

Standard travel insurance might not cover you in full if going on a cruise.

7. Check the times

Check what is minimum amount of time that your trip must be delayed by for you to be eligible for cover for travel delay (typically at least 12 hours) or holiday abandonment (typically at least 24 hours) as a result of strikes. This will be outlined in your travel insurance policy.

8. Always check the exclusions in your policy

Cover which you expect is included may well not be. Know the exceptions to any exclusions on your policy too.

9. Those embarking on long haul trips should be sure to have good cover for missed connecting flights as well as for any medical expenses incurred if they become sick or injured abroad

The bill for medical expenses in some international countries could run into the tens of thousands and you will not be able to rely on the European Health Insurance Card if travelling outside the EU or European Economic Area.

10. Follow correct claims procedure

Always notify your insurer as soon as possible in the event of a claim.

You will be expected to take certain steps in some cases - for example, if your possessions are stolen, then you should report it to the local police, or if you have to cancel a trip due to ill health, then a medical report might be necessary.