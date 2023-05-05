End of an era at The Echo as editor Maurice Gubbins retires

Today Maurice Gubbins retires from his role as Editor of The Echo and EchoLive.ie.

His contribution to the Examiner Group spans back more than 40 years, during which time he played a key role in the editorial development of the company.

Mr Gubbins, better known as Moss to his colleagues, has been a major influence in shaping some of the top journalists not just in Ireland but further afield.

He began his career in journalism with The Southern Star in West Cork back in the 1970s before joining The Corkman in North Cork. He moved to The Cork Examiner, now the Irish Examiner, in 1978 where he worked in a variety of reporting and editorial roles before becoming editor of The Echo in 2001.

In 2021 he received a Cork Person of the Month award to mark his leadership role in mentoring quality Irish journalists and also for supporting and promoting Cork community volunteer groups and charities over the last 45 years.

The citation called him a man with a social conscience.

“Under his leadership, The Echo continues to be a publication which prioritises the problems and injustices of small communities, highlighting the messages they wish to share.

"He always exercises a strong social responsibility in promoting Cork people working voluntarily for the common good. He has also given many young journalists their start over the decades. He has indeed made a significant contribution to Cork life and journalism.”

Maurice’s father passed away when he was very young. He had a very close and special bond with his brothers and sister, and in particular, his late mother, Christina, who raised them whilst working hard in her own hairdressing business in Fermoy.

As a colleague he will be sorely missed. Moss was always there with a friendly word of advice or help and never hesitated in offering that help for all working in the paper.

If someone had a personal issue he would always say ‘family first’, go do what you need to do and we will take care of the paper until you are ok to return.

To go into stories about Moss would take a book but from all here at The Echo we say a simple thank you for being an outstanding editor, great leader, and most importantly a great friend.