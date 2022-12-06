Get the facts on Ireland's Free Travel Scheme

Disability Allowance
Invalidity Pension
Partial Capacity Benefit (from Invalidity Pension)
Disablement Benefit paid along with Incapacity Supplement
State Pension
Invalidity Pension
Blind Pension
Disability Allowance
Carer’s Allowance
If your Public Services Card Free Travel is lost, stolen or damaged, you should telephone 0818 837 000 to request a replacement card.
The telephone lines for South Munster Citizens Information in Cork City are monitored from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. In addition, the Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street is open to the public from 10am to 12.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the Blackpool CIC is open to the public each morning from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. Full details for all Citizens Information Centres and their opening times are available on our website.