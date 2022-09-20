Know your rights when it comes to 'Fuel Allowance'

- State Pension (Contributory)
- Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s (Contributory) Pension
- Incapacity Supplement under the Occupational Injuries Benefit scheme
- Invalidity Pension l Guardian’s Payment (Contributory)
- Death Benefit under the Occupational Injuries Scheme
- A pension or benefit from a country covered by EU Regulations or a country with which Ireland has a bilateral social security agreement (provided there is an equivalent Irish payment)
- State Pension (Non-Contributory)
- Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s (Non-Contributory) Pension
- Disability Allowance l Blind Pension
- Deserted Wife’s Benefit or Allowance
- One-Parent Family Payment (OFP)
- Guardian’s Payment (Non-Contributory)
- Farm Assist Basic Supplementary Welfare Allowance for more than 455 days (over 15 months - it is paid on a 7-day week basis so 15 months’ payment is reached after day 455)
- Jobseeker’s Allowance for more than 390 days (over 15 months - it is paid on a 6-day week basis so 15 months’ payment is reached after day 390).
- Jobseeker’s Transitional payment (JST)
- A dependent spouse, civil partner or cohabitant and/or dependent children
- A person who is getting Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit and is caring for you or for your dependent spouse, partner or cohabitant on a full-time basis
- A person getting short-term Jobseeker’s Allowance or basic Supplementary Welfare Allowance
- Other people who are getting the qualifying payments and who would also be eligible for a Fuel Allowance in their own right
- You live with someone who is not getting one of the qualifying payments for the Fuel Allowance
- Your heating needs are met under a deed transferring property
- You are on a qualifying social insurance payment and have income above the means test limit
- You are getting one of the following social insurance payments: Jobseeker’s Benefit, Illness Benefit, Enhanced Illness Benefit, Occupational Injuries Benefit, Maternity Benefit or Disablement Benefit. Note that you do not qualify for Fuel Allowance if you are getting any of these payments with a qualifying payment, for example, a half-rate Maternity Benefit with a One-Parent Family Payment.