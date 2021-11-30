We are stuck in testing times... but healthcare heroes still bring good humour

“That’s a lovely jumper - is that a dinosaur - I normally drive the ambulance, but today I’m just going to give your nose a little tickel with this - thanks so much for coming to see us today.”
His name was Cian and he made PCR test no. 527 ( slight exaggeration) a positive experience for our daughter and for the procession of other children and their withered parents who had scored a PCR test in the HSE Covid test appointment lottery. To my mind Cian is a complete hero. I half expected him to appear on in an homage to the quiet heroes who have made the world a better place for kids in recent times.
I’m in awe of these positron frontline workers’ ability to maintain a good demeanour and turn on the plámas and child banter when needed. They convey friendliness, assuredness and compassion with just their eyes peeping over a mask, their tone of voice and a few kind words. Conjuring up humour out of the bleakness of a testing centre is a particularly magical skill.
I don’t know if it’s a regular gag they pull on parents but it worked a treat on my six year old.
A more traditional set of heroes were on display at the county football final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. Both teams fielded players with great speed and skill and a last minute nerve wrecking point gave victory to The Barr’s. The players are the obvious heroes of the hour but their achievements are built on the unsung heroism of countless hours of volunteering that is put in by GAA members, not just at the Barr’s club but throughout the country.
There is no recompense, only the priceless prize of camaraderie and community.
The Barr’s have been winning matches since before the founding of the GAA in 1884 and my son has been happily indoctrinated into the club in the last twelve months. Regular football and hurling training as well as a Cúl camp that culminated in a water balloon fight and a Mr. Whippy ice-cream man has turned him into a committed Barr’s man.
After the match a Barr’s man in his seventies congratulated my beaming son. He told the man it was his first county final and the man told him how incredibly lucky he was that his team won! It doesn’t always pan out like that. Coincidentally the man was a similar age to my son when he attended his first county final in 1956, and the Barr’s won that outing too! So here were two people, generations apart, united by a shared experience, thanks to the work and dedication of an army of volunteer heroes. It gladdened my heart.
“A person who is admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” I might be stretching the definition but I sometimes call my husband my hero when he cleans out the brown bin or brings me an unexpected cup of tea.
With anecdotal stories of the public getting cranky and abusive at staff at vaccination centres and testing centres due to long waits, let’s be kind and appreciative of the real heroes who, despite the difficult circumstances, are turning up and performing every single day.
The Christmas season of consumerism is upon us. Once the Black Friday offers start flooding your email box (unsubscribe!) you know the big festive push to make us buy things in pursuit of happiness has started. Resist!
Our houses are rammed with stuff. Most of us don’t need any more. Even Ryan Tubridy called out fast fashion onby highlighting his recycled Christmas jumper from old Toy Show jumpers of yore.
A funny roadside sign in Kerry featuring a picture of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and the slogan “Shop Local This Year - this fella has enough” went viral recently and in true Kerry fashion succinctly sums up the problem of transnational mega corporations sucking the life out of the local economy. If you have to buy something, buy Irish.