How we can unlock Ireland’s potential

Nasc’s Gateway to Inclusion project, which provides supports for female migrants and refugees to pursue education and employment opportunities;
NCE Outreach, which offers further education, training and employment for people engaged in post-addiction treatment programmes and probation services;
and Refill.ie which will provide innovative initiatives to help eradicate single use plastic water bottles in Cork City and County.
Rethink Ireland (previously Social Innovation Fund Ireland) supports the most innovative non-profit organisations working in communities across the country. We believe that a team effort is more effective than working alone.
