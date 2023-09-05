Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 10:45

Valley Rovers veteran Kevin Canty on why club hurling still means so much

Former Cork senior played a key role for Valleys in setting up a PIHC quarter-final with Kilworth
Valley Rovers' Kevin Canty tackled Ballinhassig's James Reardon. Picture: Denis Boyle

John Coughlan

VALLEY ROVERS' Kevin Canty has been a special talent over many years and his performance in helping his side to a 2-23 to 0-22 win over Carrigaline proved that at the age of 37 he still has plenty to offer for his beloved club.

Canty made his debut for Cork in the 2007 championship remaining on the panel for two years but later joined the London county team during the 2011 Nicky Rackard Cup in a year that they won that championship.

In the first half of this game Canty barely had a touch but in a five-minute period midway through the second half his 1-3 contribution gave his side the advantage they never relinquished against their battling opponents.

After the game, Canty couldn’t hide his delight with the performance of his team in ensuring qualification from the group.

“To be honest we expected a tough test from Carrigaline but in truth all games at this level are competitive and we just did enough to secure qualification,” he said.

Canty believes the first-half performance wasn’t good enough and they needed a much improved second to see off this gritty Carrigaline side.

“Sometimes I think it’s probably best to go in at halftime a couple of points down like we were here today because it knocks complacency out of your game as we were leading at the break against Éire Óg by six points and they came back to beat us.” 

BALANCE

Canty produced a masterclass in a five-minute period that broke the hearts of Carrigaline.

“It was great out there in the end as every score counted and credit to the lads they played their hearts out when the game hung in the balance.” 

Despite still playing at the age of 37 he has no intention of retiring.

“I think when you retire you begin to feel old but when you are playing you tend not to take any notice of age and as long as my body allows me I will give my all for this club.

In my book, it keeps me young and today I felt good but I was also aware in a game of fine margins I had to make sure I took my opportunities when they came my way.” 

There has been recent debate of the format of the Cork championships but Canty believes they are a blessing in disguise.

“I think they are super as many players in the same age bracket as myself are playing because of the defined season we can plan a holiday and have a great finish to the season when you are involved in the latter stage of the championships.”

