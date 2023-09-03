Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 18:26

PIHC: Goals crucial as Kilworth advance at Ballinhassig's expense

Eoin Carey, Brian Sheehan and Michael Sheehan raised first-half green flags
Eoin Carey hit the net for Kilworth. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Paddy Ryan

Kilworth 3-15 Ballinhassig 2-15 

GOALS proved crucial as Kilworth upset the odds against Ballinhassig in the Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC at Rathcormac on Sunday. 

Three first-half goals helped Kilworth to an interval lead 3-7 to 1-12, only three of the first-half scores came from frees. Michael Sheehan was in devastating form for the winners. He scored a goal after three minutes when put through by Noel McNamara. 

Adam O'Sullivan replied with points as they were level 1-1 to 0-4 before Kilworth had a point by Jamie Sheehan. O'Sullivan then goaled for the South East side. 

In the 12th minute, Michael Sheehan worked well for Brian Sheehan, who netted 2-3 to 1-4. Michael Collins and Noel McNamara exchanged points before Richard Lombard scored and the sides were level for the third and last time before Will Condon replied for Kilworth. In the 18th minute, a delivery by Jeremy Saich found its way to the net as Kilworth moved 3-5 to 1-7 ahead.

Michael Sheehan and Liam Whelan followed with points while Ballinhassig had five points from Brian Lynch (2) Adam O'Sullivan, Charlie Grainger and Diarmuid O'Sullivan as they closed the gap at the break, 3-7 to 1-12.

Kilworth did well on the restart and Sheehan clipped over three early frees. 

Charlie Grainger replied for Ballinhassig 3-10 to 1-13 and entering the final quarter Kilworth keeper Killian Heggevit saved well from Conor Desmond. 

Ballinhassig missed a few scoring chances before Sheehan pointed again for Kilworth in the 53rd minute, 3-13 to 1-14. 

Liam Whelan added another Kilworth scored and Hassig were struggling to make headway, managing just two points from half-time to the 50th minute.

In the 56th minute, they gave themselves a lifeline with a Ger Collins goal from a free.

They tried very hard to raise a third green flag but the Kilworth defence held firm.

Sheehan pointed a 65 and while Ger Collins clipped over a free deep into injury, time Kilworth went through to meet Valley Rovers in the quarter-final.

Scorers for Kilworth: M Sheehan 1-8 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), E Carey, B Sheehan 1-0 each, L Whelan, J Sheehan, N McNamara 0-2 each, W Condon 0-1.

Ballinhassig: A O'Sullivan 1-3, Ger Collins 1-2 (1-1 f), Darragh O'Sullivan, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, C Grainger, B Lynch (f) 0-2, R Lombard, M Collins 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: K Heggevit; D Twomey, K Lane, A O'Hara; J Saich, L Carey, M Gowen; L Whelan, E Carey; J Sheehan, N McNamara, W Condon; M Sheehan, C Donnellan, B Sheehan. 

Subs: P O'Riordan for C Donnellan, C Donnellan for J Sheehan.

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; E Lombard, P O'Leary, Darragh O'Sullivan; S McCarthy, M Collins, M Sheehan; C Desmond, C Grainger; R Lombard, G Collins, Diarmuid O'Sullivan; A O'Sullivan, B Lynch, F O'Leary. 

Subs: S Lombard for Diarmuid O'Sullivan, M Desmond for F O'Leary.

Referee: Patrick O'Mahony (Kilbrittain).

