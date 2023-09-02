Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 20:18

Last minute goal sees Killeagh through as Na Piarsaigh crash out of Senior A HC

The northsiders were left heartbroken as full back Patrick O'Brien stepped up in injury time to equalise for Killeagh, who now advance on scoring difference.
Last minute goal sees Killeagh through as Na Piarsaigh crash out of Senior A HC

Na Piarsaigh's Eddie Gunning tangles with Killeagh's Gary Leahy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

Killeagh 1-19 Na Piarsaigh 1-19 

KILLEAGH advanced to the quarter finals after last gasp drama, with Patrick O’Brien’s goal securing a draw, enough to knock Na Piarsaigh out on scoring difference and get Killeagh through to the Senior AHC knockout phases.

The game was scintillating from start to finish, with both teams giving absolutely everything on the evening in Cobh.

It was a game where both could have won, but in the end, they shook hands on a point apiece. Unfortunately for the northsiders, it meant group stage elimination.

Ross O’Sullivan opened Na Piarsaigh’s account with his early free, and after four minutes Dylan McCarthy equalised with a place ball of his own.

Eoghan Keniry created the first goal chance of the game, as he ran through and shot across goal at Alan Hogan, but the Na Piarsaigh goalkeeper did enough to keep it out.

Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery and Killeagh's Ciaran Leahy tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery and Killeagh's Ciaran Leahy tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

McCarthy gave the east Cork outfit the lead from his third free in the 13th minute, before Eoghan Keniry and Gary Leahy pointed, with the latter getting two from play to give them a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

The northsiders eventually ended Killeagh’s scoring run with a long-range free from Eoin Moynihan, before getting the first goal of the game through Shane Forde.

In a brilliant display of pace and agility, Forde darted his way through the Killeagh defence, and his shot was too powerful for Philip O’Neill.

The goal spurred them into life, as points from Kevin Moynihan and O’Sullivan put them two ahead after 24 minutes.

O’Sullivan nearly managed a second goal for Piarsiaghs, but his powerful strike was slimly wide of the mark.

Daire Connery split the posts excellently after powering through three challanges and striking from distance, as Killeagh struggled to recover from the goal, and now trailed by five.

Seán Walsh finished off a nice move from Killeagh at the end of the half to get them back on the track, with Na Piarsaigh ahead 1-8 to 0-7 after the first period of play.

Upon the restart they traded frees, while Keniry pounced on a Piarsaigh mistake to get a big score for Killeagh.

Colm Leahy’s point on the turn lifted the entire Killeagh team, and McCarthy followed it up with his first from play to get the Imokilly club within one.

With momentum on Killeagh’s side they looked invincible, and Na Piarsaigh seemingly had no answer to their physicality, as Keniry levelled it on minute 40. McCarthy restored their lead from a 65, as Na Piarsaigh continued to struggle in the second half.

Moynihan’s free levelled the game once again, as Na Piarsaigh finally got to grips with the game. The two were still locked in a tense battle, and hardly ever separated by more than two points heading into the final quarter.

Killeagh's goalkeeper Philip O'Neill breaks from Na Piarsaigh's Shane Forde. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Killeagh's goalkeeper Philip O'Neill breaks from Na Piarsaigh's Shane Forde. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Each time the northsiders pointed Killeagh had an answer, with Dylan McCarthy’s second effort from play in the 50th minute being the pick of the scores, though Ryan McCarthy went one better with a sideline cut from 50 metres out that put Killeagh in front.

Luke Sheehan’s 52nd minute equaliser raised the stakes to a new high, with an atmosphere akin to a championship final in everything but name.

Connery put Piarsaighs back in front with a breathtaking free from his own 45 with just minutes to go, and as Moynihan and Evan Sheehan pointed, it looked as though they had done enough to win it.

With almost the last puck of the game, McCarthy dropped the ball in deep from a free, and after a scramble on the Na Piarsaigh goal line, O’Brien got it in to snatch the all-important draw.

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy 0-10 (0-7 f 0-1 65), E Keniry 0-3, P O’Brien 1-0, G Leahy, S Walsh 0-2 each, C Leahy R McCarthy (sideline) 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: E Moynihan 0-8 (0-7 f), K Moynihan, R O’Sullivan (1 f) 0-3 each, S Forde 1-0, P Rourke (1 f) L Sheehan 0-2 each, E Sheehan 0-1.

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long, P O’Brien, D Hogan; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh Wallace; Ciarán Leahy, S Walsh; D Walsh, E Keniry, S Smiddy, Colm Leahy, G Leahy, D McCarthy.

Subs: D O’Brien for Walsh Wallace (h-t), E Lane for S Walsh (50), A Leahy for D Walsh (53).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; P Murphy, E Gunning, C Flynn; G Joyce, D Connery, C Buckley; D Gunning, E Moynihan; K Buckley, C Hanifin, K Moynihan; R O’Sullivan, P Rourke, S Forde.

Subs: L Sheehan for Hanifin (44), E Sheehan for Rourke (48), G Healy for Flynn (50).

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Ballyhea).

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League - Bramall Lane The Longshot: Haaland has his eyes on the same goal
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Douglas fail in appeal against hurling league relegation
#Cork GAA#Hurling
<p>New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more