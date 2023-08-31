Christy O'Connor on how the GAA can do more for late developing underage players

IN an interview with talkSPORT a few weeks back, Roy Massey recalled his decision to let Harry Kane go at the age of 11 when Massey was the Arsenal Academy manager.
“To release Harry Kane… we don’t have a crystal ball,” said Massey. “If we did then we would be successful in every youngster that we take on. He just didn’t have what we thought it would take to become a professional footballer. And we were totally mistaken.”
After Kane was released, he played for his Sunday league club for the next three years and was only 15 when he went to Spurs. Kane may have gotten away but Massey still brought through players like Bukayo Saka, Jack Wilshere, Emile Smith-Rowe, Josh Dasilva and Joe Willock, all of whom have gone on to have successful careers in the Premier League.
A study of his, with the cooperation of Kerry GAA’s fledgling performance and research department, along with some teams in Cork, uncovered some interesting material. Of 247 male players that featured in the Kerry U14 to U16 football development squads, and their peers in north Cork last year, just one was what would be termed a late maturing player.