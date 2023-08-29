Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 13:50

Cork special ties to Cumbria through the sport of draghunting

James McClennan, Joe Fearon, Stephen Irving, Neil Brown and Gillian Bullman-Browne made the long trip from the Lake District to compete in the Donal O'Mahony Draghunt
Cork special ties to Cumbria through the sport of draghunting

Tomás Singleton presents the trophy to James McClennan after Glamorous Ava's win on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

THE Singleton’s SuperValu Donal O’Mahony Draghunt at Blarney once again produced a wonderful day's sport before a large attendance.

There were many talking points and heroic performances from these wonderful animals whose ability to hunt aniseed and paraffin oil is a joy to watch.

Over the years and particularly since the Covid epidemic the connection between the HTA in Cumbria and the Cork City and County Harriers Association had diminished. That all changed on Sunday when James McClennan, Joe Fearon, Stephen Irving, Neil Brown and Gillian Bullman-Browne made the long trip from the Lake District to compete in this popular meeting.

For the Cleator Moor-born James McClennan coming from a town that is known as ‘Little Ireland’ this was a special day for him as his only other trip to Leeside saw him finish down the field with a hound called Outlook.

BONUS

Another bonus was picking up a winning bet of €2,250 as the local bookmaker must have had little knowledge of his hound Glamorous Ava who had chalked up five wins and had 30 tickets in England prior to this great win.

Indeed the HTA had two other entries in the race as Hunters Zodiac snatched sixth ticket for Keith Irving with the other Hey Mac running a cracking race for Neil Brown and his wife Gillian.

Speaking after the race James McClennan was naturally elated after his success as he explained the long trek from Cumbria was a tough one for his hounds.

“We left Cumbria on Friday morning and drove to Larne in Scotland before getting the ferry to Belfast and then it was a long drive to Cork where I must give thanks to Martina and Don McGrath who put us up and kennelled our hounds.

“I am hoping other trainers from Cumbria would make the trip over here as the hospitality in Cork is second to none and when you win they certainly make you enjoy it,” he said.

The Senior winner was also a popular one as Sean T trained by the Griffin United father and son partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan put in a season-best to land the big prize.

Sean T battles it out with Blue Daisy to win the senior race on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Sean T battles it out with Blue Daisy to win the senior race on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Son of the holder Authority, who is destined to be Senior Champion for the third consecutive season, this campaign had been a slow one for John T. It took him longer than many forecast for him to get promoted from the Senior Maiden grade but in his first draghunt in the Senior grade he managed to win at Douglas.

CONFIDENT

Credit to his trainers they always had confidence he would make a serious hound after last season winning the Puppy All-Ireland and for John O’Sullivan dreams are made in winning a draghunt of this magnitude.

“To be honest we never lost confidence that someday he would be a decent Senior hound but to be honest when you line up in draghunting it's out of your hands as a trainer but I will say I thought he took his chance well to win this draghhunt,” he said.

It was a good day also for Castletownkenneigh trainers Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins as they had a one-two in the Senior Maiden draghunt.

All off at the maiden race at the Donal O'Mahony Singleton's SuperValu Draghunt at Dawstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
All off at the maiden race at the Donal O'Mahony Singleton's SuperValu Draghunt at Dawstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In the style of two consistent kennelmates Penny’s Girl finished stronger than Tiger’s Boy with Tiger concluding a great day for the trainers when securing fourth ticket.

It was a day to remember for all concerned as next season should be a memorable year with the 25th anniversary of this fabulous meeting.

Read More

Donal O'Mahony Draghunt: Sean T upsets the odds to secure the senior trophy in Blarney

More in this section

Aston Villa v Everton FC - Premier League The Longshot: Jong shot puts pressure on our return
No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships  No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships 
Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone
Other SportsDraghunting
<p>The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Updated Cork club hurling power rankings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more