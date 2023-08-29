Cork special ties to Cumbria through the sport of draghunting

THE Singleton’s SuperValu Donal O’Mahony Draghunt at Blarney once again produced a wonderful day's sport before a large attendance.

There were many talking points and heroic performances from these wonderful animals whose ability to hunt aniseed and paraffin oil is a joy to watch.

Over the years and particularly since the Covid epidemic the connection between the HTA in Cumbria and the Cork City and County Harriers Association had diminished. That all changed on Sunday when James McClennan, Joe Fearon, Stephen Irving, Neil Brown and Gillian Bullman-Browne made the long trip from the Lake District to compete in this popular meeting.

For the Cleator Moor-born James McClennan coming from a town that is known as ‘Little Ireland’ this was a special day for him as his only other trip to Leeside saw him finish down the field with a hound called Outlook.

BONUS

Another bonus was picking up a winning bet of €2,250 as the local bookmaker must have had little knowledge of his hound Glamorous Ava who had chalked up five wins and had 30 tickets in England prior to this great win.

Indeed the HTA had two other entries in the race as Hunters Zodiac snatched sixth ticket for Keith Irving with the other Hey Mac running a cracking race for Neil Brown and his wife Gillian.

Speaking after the race James McClennan was naturally elated after his success as he explained the long trek from Cumbria was a tough one for his hounds.

“We left Cumbria on Friday morning and drove to Larne in Scotland before getting the ferry to Belfast and then it was a long drive to Cork where I must give thanks to Martina and Don McGrath who put us up and kennelled our hounds.

“I am hoping other trainers from Cumbria would make the trip over here as the hospitality in Cork is second to none and when you win they certainly make you enjoy it,” he said.

The Senior winner was also a popular one as Sean T trained by the Griffin United father and son partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan put in a season-best to land the big prize.

Sean T battles it out with Blue Daisy to win the senior race on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Son of the holder Authority, who is destined to be Senior Champion for the third consecutive season, this campaign had been a slow one for John T. It took him longer than many forecast for him to get promoted from the Senior Maiden grade but in his first draghunt in the Senior grade he managed to win at Douglas.

CONFIDENT

Credit to his trainers they always had confidence he would make a serious hound after last season winning the Puppy All-Ireland and for John O’Sullivan dreams are made in winning a draghunt of this magnitude.

“To be honest we never lost confidence that someday he would be a decent Senior hound but to be honest when you line up in draghunting it's out of your hands as a trainer but I will say I thought he took his chance well to win this draghhunt,” he said.

It was a good day also for Castletownkenneigh trainers Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins as they had a one-two in the Senior Maiden draghunt.

All off at the maiden race at the Donal O'Mahony Singleton's SuperValu Draghunt at Dawstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In the style of two consistent kennelmates Penny’s Girl finished stronger than Tiger’s Boy with Tiger concluding a great day for the trainers when securing fourth ticket.

It was a day to remember for all concerned as next season should be a memorable year with the 25th anniversary of this fabulous meeting.