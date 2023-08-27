Donal O'Mahony Draghunt: Sean T upsets the odds to secure the senior trophy in Blarney

SEAN T was crowned the Singleton's SuperValu Donal O’Mahony Senior Champion at Blarney on Sunday when producing a season-best at odds of 12/1.

The winner is a son of the Authority, who was hot favourite to retain his title, but the genes have certainly been handed down in the manner he won this coveted trophy.

In a good race before a large attendance at the Mid Cork venue, the hounds drove the hunt at pace from start to finish with different hounds leading the various vantage points. When the hounds came into view there were a few in a with a chance of landing the spoils but as they ascended to the tape the winner had a better turn of foot than the runner up Blue Daisy trained by Trina and Ken Long of Southern Carrigaline Harriers.

The highly fancied High Miss of Griffin United snatched third ticket.

Blue Lad from Trina and Ken Long’s kennel took fourth ticket with the favourite Authority settling for fifth ahead of clubmate Philly’s Star trained by Adam O’Sullivan and Martin Freyne.

There was elation for the winning connections after the draghunt with Sean O’Sullivan summing up this spectacular success.

“We are going to enjoy this as this is a draghunt that’s one of the best on the calendar and credit to the work put in by the organisers,” he said.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt the consistent kennel of Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins took the first, second and fourth tickets with Kieran Kearney completing a great day for the Shanakiel Harriers club when finishing third with Kerry Surprise.

In the end, it was the consistent Penny’s Girl who saw off kennelmate Tiger’s Boy with their other hound Tiger in fourth. The remaining tickets went to Kane of Griffin United and Freddie of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

There was joy for the HTA association in England when the James McClennan-trained Glamourous Ava showed her class to win the title from the consistent Knock’s Boy of Griffin United.

Tomás Singleton congratulates James McClellon, HTA Cumbria, puppy winner with Glamorous Ava, alongside Tom Singleton, Mick Malone and Adam O'Sullivan, chairman CCHA. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Puppy race began the day when the hounds were slipped at Newcastle before they raced onto Courtbrack.

Racing at speed the hounds then made a swing towards Pipe House Cross before veering right on route back to the finish.

Reports from the various vantage points suggested the hounds were travelling at pace with no checks witnessed by the large supports following the hounds.

When the hounds came on the finish the Michael Crowley-trained Knocks Boy showed with a slight but with the winner stalking him there was always a danger her class would prevail.

As the hounds dropped in Glamourous Ava began to take control and on the race to the tape she finished like a scolded cat to land the title in style.

The Arron Freyne Clogheen trained Jamie’s Dream snatched third ticket with another Clogheen hound in the shape of Not Now Ike keeping the flag flying for trainers William Freyne and Ryan Duffy.

The Thomas and Chloe Murray Shanakiel Harriers trained Chloe’s Boy took fifth ticket ahead of another English entry Hunter’s Zodiac trained by Stephen Irving.

There was natural elation in the winner’s camp as trainer James McClennan praised his prize asset.

“It’s a great day for us as many English trainers have come here and failed but to be honest with five wins and 30 tickets notched up this season, we knew we had a chance,” he said.

The local bookmaker certainly had a bad day taking 200 euro each way on the winner at the generous odds of 10/1.

Speaking at the presentation sponsor Tomás Singleton paid tribute to the connections of all winning hounds.

“It has been a wonderful days sport and to see a hound travelling from Cumbria and winning the Puppy draghunt shows the Cork Association continue to provide fair and neutral draghunts,” he said.

Tomás Singleton with Sheila Cummins, Shankiel Harriers, owner of Penny's Girl, along with Gerry Murphy, Chloe Murray, Tom Singleton and Mick Malone after the maiden race at Dawstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On a final note, many thanks to Christy Keating and Mick Murphy for their work in working with the farming community in ensuring this magnificent course was put together.

It goes without saying without the landowners this magnificent meeting couldn’t take place and many thanks to each and every one of them especially Mitchell Hayes who consistently allows the start and finish on his farm.

Results

Singleton’s SuperValu Donal O’Mahony Senior: 1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. High Miss (Griffin United); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Authority (Northern Hunt); 6. Philly’s Star (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden: 1. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Kerry Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Tiger (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Kane (Griffin United); 6. Freddie (Southern/Carrigaigaline Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Glamourous Ava (HTA England); 2. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 3. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 4. Not Now Ike (Clogheen); 5. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Hunter’s Zodiac (HTA England).