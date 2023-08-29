Rebel Óg awards: Cork U16 camogie stars honoured 

The July winners of the Rebel Óg monthly awards are the Cork U16 camogie team.

Like the minor side, they retained their All-Ireland after a dramatic win over in the final.

It has been a long year for manager John Moloney and his selectors and the panel of players under their guidance.

The squad was assembled last November and culminated in their All-Ireland win over Galway at the end of July. They started training at Cloghroe School in Blarney and then switched to the pitch at Collins Barracks.

In the All-Ireland final Ballinhassig’s Aoife Cottrell had the pleasure of lifting the cup on behalf of the team after what was a battle from start to finish.

In the Munster championship, they got the better of Waterford in the semi-final before losing the final to Limerick.

That loss made them even more determined to ensure the All-Ireland title came back to Leeside.

It’s based on a round-robin series, with the top two making the final. They had wins over Limerick, Wexford, and Kilkenny in May before a break for exams.

After that, they had a win over Galway before losing to Tipperary.

This was enough to ensure they reached the final, where they faced Galway at Nowlan Park.

There was nothing between the sides with Cork retaining their title on a final scoreline of 0-11 to 1-7, making it back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the Rebels.