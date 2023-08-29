Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 11:55

Rebel Óg awards: Cork U16 camogie stars honoured 

Cork camogie enjoyed a season to remember landing All-Irelands at U16, minor and senior
Rebel Óg monthly award winners for July: Sophie Pomeroy, Aoife Cottrell, captain; Jess Murphy and Ally Mulkerrins, back: Tara Goulding, Nikki Hosford, Rachel Murphy and Ciara Kelleher who won the All-Ireland U16 camogie title. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Rory Noonan

The July winners of the Rebel Óg monthly awards are the Cork U16 camogie team.

Like the minor side, they retained their All-Ireland after a dramatic win over in the final.

It has been a long year for manager John Moloney and his selectors and the panel of players under their guidance.

Rory Noonan, The Echo, media partners with Cork players Jess Murphy and Sophie Pomeroy and John Moloney, Cork manager. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The squad was assembled last November and culminated in their All-Ireland win over Galway at the end of July. They started training at Cloghroe School in Blarney and then switched to the pitch at Collins Barracks.

In the All-Ireland final Ballinhassig’s Aoife Cottrell had the pleasure of lifting the cup on behalf of the team after what was a battle from start to finish.

In the Munster championship, they got the better of Waterford in the semi-final before losing the final to Limerick.

Ruairí O'Hagan, Red FM, media partners, presents the Rebel Óg monthly award to Tara Goulding and Rachel Murphy and Mark Kavanagh, coach. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
That loss made them even more determined to ensure the All-Ireland title came back to Leeside.

It’s based on a round-robin series, with the top two making the final. They had wins over Limerick, Wexford, and Kilkenny in May before a break for exams.

After that, they had a win over Galway before losing to Tipperary.

Norina O'Callaghan, sales and marketing Clayton Hotel, main sponsors, presents the Rebel Óg monthly award to Aoife Cottrell and Nikki Hosford, with Michael O'Mahony, chairman Rebel Óg and Mairead Lynch, development officer Cork camogie Picture: Eddie O'Hare
This was enough to ensure they reached the final, where they faced Galway at Nowlan Park.

There was nothing between the sides with Cork retaining their title on a final scoreline of 0-11 to 1-7, making it back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the Rebels.

Kevin Cummins, Cummins Sport, awards sponsors, with Ally Mulkerrins and Ciara Kelleher, goalkeeping coach Michelle Gould and Mick Evans, chair judging panel. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
