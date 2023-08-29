Hurling: The games to catch this weekend

WITH the final round of group fixtures across the top five grades of Cork club hurling this weekend, here’s the most appealing fixture in each grade, as well as the biggest game that everyone should keep an eye on.

MUST WATCH

Midleton v Blackrock

This Sunday we see the Magpies and the Rockies do battle in Carrigtwohill at 4pm, and it’s without a doubt the most exciting game of the weekend.

Both clubs come into this one with a point to prove and will have an eye on that semi-final spot, but of course it also depends on Douglas’ result with Charleville.

Blackrock and Midleton have a considerable advantage over Douglas in scoring difference, and should there be a winner, they’ll have a strong shot at making the semi-final.

Who knows, we could see this fixture repeated at a later stage.

PSHC

Fr O'Neill's v Erin's Own

The two Imokilly clubs meet in Cloyne on Saturday at 4pm, in what is certainly going to be an exciting match up. After drawing with Charleville and losing to Douglas, both teams must win.

Depending on the result between Charleville and Douglas, this fixture could mean the winner goes through, and the loser ends up in the relegation playoff.

Everything is on the line, and while Erin’s Own have much more experience at this grade than their opponents, they’re without star man Robbie O’Flynn, and it should make for a great contest.

SAHC

Killeagh v Na Piarsaigh

Two clubs rich in hurling tradition face off at 6.30pm in Cobh on Saturday with the winner advancing to the quarter finals of the Senior A hurling championship, and the loser dumped from the competition.

The stakes are high for both, with Killeagh surprising some to be in such a strong position heading into the final group game, while the Farranree side are under pressure to make it out of the group after being relegated from Premier Senior last year.

It will certainly be an intense game, and it could go either way.

Ballinhassig's Charlie Grainger and Castlemartyr's Barry Lawton reach out for the sliotar during their PIHC match. Picture: Howard Crowdy

PIHC

Castlemartyr v Watergrasshill

Castlemartyr and Watergrasshill meet in Lisgoold at 2pm on Sunday, and it should be another cracking game from a division that has not disappointed this year. The clubs are currently on two points apiece, and anyone in that group could still qualify.

Castlemartyr would be favourites, but Watergrasshill showed against Ballinhassig that they can pull out the scores when it matters.

IAHC

Aghabullogue v Lisgoold

Aghabullogue and Lisgoold will serve up an interesting clash in Caherlag on Saturday at 2pm, as they’re both gunning for a semi-final spot.

With three points each after impressing so far, it should be a closely fought contest as both teams have everything to play for.

PJHC

St Catherine’s v Russell Rovers

The east Cork rivals meet in Aghada on Friday at 6.30pm in another winner takes all contest.

Rovers narrowly lost to Meelin but bounced back well against the Barrs, and that leaves them in with a chance of defeating Catherine’s and securing passage to the knockouts, while also eliminating their opponents in what will certainly be one of the best games this weekend.