Cloughduv set the tone in first half of fine win over Enniskeane

Cloughduv 1-14 Enniskeane 0-7

AIDED by the strong wind in the opening half, Cloughduv laid the foundations in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash with Enniskeane as they got their campaign up and running with a good victory.

Cloughduv got a dream start with an Amy Sheppard goal in the opening minute and it was the score that settled them into the contest at Castle Road.

Cork senior Orla Cronin replied with an Enniskeane point from play six minutes in but holding the upper hand Cloughduv applied all the pressure and they outscored Enniskeane 0-8 to 0-1 as they were sharp and on target from a variety of angles.

They could have had a second goal on seven minutes but Sinead Curtin denied Amy Sheppard with an excellent save bus with Lisa Lynch converting two pointed frees and with Rachel Hurley slotting over one they were in control.

As they kept the pressure on the Enniskeane defence, Niamh McNabola, Lisa Lynch, Hurley and Sheppard all found their range for Cloughduv.

It was 29 minutes before Enniskeane added to their tally with an Orla Coughlan free and at the interval it was Cloughduv who deservedly led 1-8 to 0-2 and clearly weren't going to be caught, even against the breeze.

Enniskeane got a good start to the second half with a free. Orla Coughlan and Daire O'Brien were on target and containing Cloughduv for the opening 10 minutes they cut the gap to seven points.

Enniskeane's Daire O'Brien drives past Cloughduv's Lisa Lynch and Mairead Corkery. Picture: David Keane.

Sheppard steadied the Cloughduv cause with two points in a row before Coughlan and Lynch exchanged points as Lynch again showed her accuracy with a crisp free.

Battling to get something, Daire O'Brien split the posts for Enniskeane but Cloughduv finished strongly.

They added another three points through Lynch (2) and Sheppard and were 10 ahead before Sinead Hurley grabbed a late consolation for a battling Enniskeane.

Scorers for Cloughduv: A Sheppard 1-4, L Lynch 0-6 (0-3 f), R Hurley 0-3, N McNabola 0-1.

Enniskeane: O Coughlan 0-3 (0-2 f), D O'Brien 0-2, O Cronin, S Hurley 0-1 each.

CLOUGHDUV: C O'Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, A Corkery; F Drinan, A Barry-Murphy, C Sheppard; A Kelleher, C Hughes; L Lynch, N O'Leary, N McNabola; M Corkery; A Sheppard, R Hurley.

Sub: S Bateman for C Sheppard (46).

ENNISKEANE: S Curtin; G Nyhan, E O'Driscoll, C Nyhan; D O'Neill, L Duggan, A O'Driscoll; S O'Driscoll, S Hurley; M Hillard, O Coughlan, O Cronin; G McCarthy, R Dineen, D O'Brien.

Sub: C Duggan for C Nyhan ((40).

Referee: Dave O'Connell (Glen Rovers).