PJHC: Ciarán Sheehan looking forward to a "massive game" as Russell Rovers take on St Catherine's

THERE are some cracking games in the Co-Op SuperStores hurling championships this weekend as we enter the final round of group-stage games.

A match of huge importance with bragging rights and qualification on the line is the clash of Russell Rovers and St Catherine’s tomorrow evening in what is a mouthwatering Premier JHC Group C encounter in Rostellan at 6.30pm. The high likelihood is that one of the contenders for the crown will be eliminated.

St Catherine’s, managed by former Cork boss Denis Walsh, are joint top with Meelin on three points. St Catherine’s have a +9 scoring difference compared to Meelin’s +2. Russell Rovers are third on two points with a +13 scoring difference which could prove crucial. St Finbarr’s second team are bottom and pointless from two outings and with a -24 scoring difference.

Meelin are expected to defeat the Barrs tomorrow in Doneraile meaning one big hitter will have their dreams dashed. Before a ball was pucked in anger this season, the smart money was on St Catherine’s and Russell Rovers to finish in the top two positions. Russell Rovers surprise defeat to Meelin in the opening game on a scoreline of 2-15 to 0-19 really opened up the group.

Russell Rovers impressive attacking options were further enhanced this season by Ciarán Sheehan joining the club. The former Éire Óg player lives in Shanagarry with his wife Amy, two year old Edan and eleven week old Leni. The 32 year-old, who made his Éire Óg debut in an IHC match against Blackrock's second team in 2006 at the age of just 15, is enjoying his new adventure with his new club.

“I am settling in really well to be honest. It has been a baptism of fire in many ways.” Ciarán says.

Ciarán Sheehan playing for Éire Óg against Youghal in the PIHC. Picture: Larry Cummins

“I was involved with Russell Rovers last season in a coaching capacity and it was a brilliant way to get to know everyone and then this season to join the club is fantastic. Just to add something to the group was always going to be a bonus for me. I have been living down here in Shanagarry since 2019 when I came home from Australia. As with every parish in Ireland, the GAA is a great avenue to get ingrained into the community. Everyone has been so welcome.”

The former Cork footballer admits it was a difficult decision to transfer from his beloved Éire Óg but a number of factors contributed to the move to the Imokilly club.

“The intention was that the body would keep going for as long as it could and to maximize the body and I did that for a couple of years with Éire Óg. But, the level they are at now and the commitment in terms of travelling up and down the road and then the two smallies arrived which was a new and big challenge, meant it was tough to keep playing with Éire Óg. Having Russell Rovers essentially on my doorstep meant I could still play away but it’s a little bit easier on the body. It was a hard decision to leave Éire Óg but I am still following them and delighted they are going well in both codes.”

Sheehan has played a pivotal role in the forward area for his new club this season as they try and aim to win the county. Russell Rovers had an outstanding Division 5 league campaign, finishing top and then beating intermediate A outfit Cloughduv in the league decider on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-13. But, then suffered an opening round loss to Meelin before regrouping to beat St Finbarr’s reserves, 3-17 to 0-11.

“We had a really good league season and then we performed well against Cloughduv in the league final, and I know they were down a few, so it can give you a false sense of where your at. We stepped out onto the pitch against Meelin and thing’s just didn’t go for us. That’s sport for you. Any sign of a good team is how you respond to a setback and we bounced back a week later to beat the Barrs. We just to have to pull together now for the last group game and give it everything.”

There’s no doubt that there will be a lot of intertest in this final group match against St Catherine’s, an Imokilly derby with everything on the line.

Chairperson of Russell Rovers GAA Club, Michael Mannion and Ciarán Sheehan at the launch of Sportspass.ie at Russell Rovers GAA Grounds in Shanagarry.

“It doesn’t matter if your up in Croke Park or Rostellan, it’s all or nothing. I am really looking forward to this one. It’s a massive game. Roll it on.”

Short and sweet.