Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 17:18

Cork Swimming: Irish rising stars shone at European Short Course Championships 

Mona McSharry, Daniel Wiffen and Ellen Walshe excelled at the LEN European U23 Championships in Dublin
Cork Swimming: Irish rising stars shone at European Short Course Championships 

Irish stars Mona McSharry, Daniel Wiffen and Ellen Walshe at the LEN European U23 Championships in Dublin. Photo: Swim Ireland

Mary Haughney

THE National Aquatic Centre opened its doors 20 years ago.

To mark the occasion, LEN (the European governing body for swimming) held the European Short Course Championships.

On the weekend of August 11-13, they returned to The Sport Ireland Campus, for the inaugural LEN U23 Championships, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event was run over three days of fast and furious racing, with some non-traditional events including, 50m Freestyle Skins finals. There were also some changes to the presentations, medal ceremonies and post-race interviews, which added to the dynamic environment.

A strong Irish team relished the opportunity to play host to 39 European federations plus three invites, USA, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The competition got off to a perfect start with four athletes qualified for five finals on the first evening.

Mona McSharry entered the history books, in what was a poetic start to the championships when she delivered an electrifying performance in the first final of the meet, 50m breaststroke. McSharry had just returned from World Championships in Japan, where she secured the Olympic ‘A’ standard and continued that excellent form with a 30.37 to edge out Italy’s Anita Bottazzo who placed second on 30.59.

Ellen Walshe was next in action for the Irish. She battled for the European title at 100m butterfly with GB’s Keanna Macinnes, who is a 200m specialist. A strong finish from Macinnes gave her the title on 58.48 with Walshe marginally behind, for silver, with 58.70. Walshe returned to the start blocks later in the session, and on that occasion, she led from the start of the 200m IM final. 

The Irish crowd roared Walshe down the final leg as she battled it out with USA’s Justina Kozan, but Kozan passed her with 10m to go, and claimed commemorative gold on 2:12.98 with Walshe the European champion on 2:13.12. Walshe swam to Olympic ’A’ standard in this event at the recent World Championships.

DOMINANT

Daniel Wiffen rounded out the evening’s individual action with a dominant display in the Men’s 1,500m freestyle 14:35.79 but it was a much-improved swim on this World Championship outing where he finished 4th in a World class field. Mona McSharry was first to take to the start blocks on day 2 when she had a mammoth battle with USA’s Kaitlyn Dobler. Spurred on by the roaring home crowd, McSharry touched first, 1:06.69 to claim her second European Title by the narrowest of margins, Dobler on 1:06.70. McSharry hit the hat-trick on the final evening when she added the 200m title.

Another highlight of day 2 saw Ellen Wlashe and USA’s Justina Kozan renew their rivalry in the 400m IM. Walshe had a strong midsection, but a powerful freestyle leg from the American saw her touch first and claim commemorative gold, 4:40.97 with Walshe the first European and claimed her third medal of the meet, and second European title.

McSharry walked out to a tumultuous roar from the home crowd on the final evening for the 200m breaststroke final. She led from the start with a powerful first 100m, turning on 1:09.35 and brought it home on 2:25.49, just outside her own National Record. GB’s Elizabeth Booker placed second on 2:26.37 with the Croatian National Record holder in 3rd on 2:26.37. This is McSharry’s final year at U23 and she brought the curtain down with a hat-trick of European breaststroke titles and placed 4th overall in the Best Performers of the meet.

The World Junior record holder, Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria broke the hearts of the home crowd when he claimed the 400m freestyle title, 3:46.16 ahead of local favourite Daniel Wiffen 3:47.57.

On the final evening, local favourite and European Record holder, Daniel Wiffen, had to settle for silver in the 800m freestyle. Sven Schwarz powered to victory with a two-second lifetime best 7:41.77. Wiffen finished on 7:45.59 and the Italian, Luca De Tullio completed the podium on 7:48.20. Wiffen closed out his tournament with Gold at 1,500m and silver in both the 800m & 400m freestyle. 

He was rewarded with Top Performer of the Meet. Ellen Walshe returned to the pool for the 50m butterfly final. She had qualified in 8th place but an impressive swim from the outside lane, saw her improve her ranking to 4th overall. Her time of 26.64 was a personal best and she missed out on a bronze medal by 0.38 seconds.

Read More

Shauna Murphy, Dolphin led the way for Cork swimmers at the Irish Youth and Senior Summer Championships

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
Monkstown Golf Club 15th August 2023 Monkstown Golf Club honours popular members Jim Long and Greg Barrett
Cork swimmingOther Sports
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more