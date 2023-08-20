Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died

TONY Fitzgerald, former President of the Football Association of Ireland, has passed away at the age of 80 in the Cork University Hospital.

He became President of the FAI in 2014 after a lifetime of voluntary endeavour in the grassroots of the game.

Not since Pat O’Brien assumed the highest honorary role in Irish football back in 1986 had a Leesider held the office.

Fitzgerald, from Ballyphehane, stated upon his election by fellow FAI officers: “I am honoured to have been elected president of the FAI. It is a very proud moment for me and I look forward to serving the needs of our volunteers nationwide. "Hopefully I will be able to live up to the task of this onerous position."

And he surpassed all expectations in that regard.

Fitzgerald had been involved in the game all of his life in Cork and was an excellent representative of the ordinary soccer folk who greeted him enthusiastically as he toured the four provinces viewing their great efforts in upgrading facilitates and guaranteeing promises of support from the FAI.

President of the FAI Tony Fitzgerald at the Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fitzgerald possessed a rich history in the game.

As well as being a former long-standing chairman and fixtures secretary of the Cork AUL, he represented the Munster Football Association in various FAI committees over the decades, including a term as FAI Youths Committee chairman. He was chairman in 1998 and was in Cyprus with the team when Ireland defeated Germany in the UEFA U18 final.

He first joined the Cork AUL in 1974 and shortly afterwards was given the onerous job of Fixtures Secretary catering for over 150 teams when at the time there was a shortage of pitches.

PROMISING

Fitzgerald was a product of the Ballyphehane Street Leagues and graduated to play with short-lived Ballyphehane City in the Cork Schoolboys League before signing for Blues Utd minors. He was a very promising defensive midfielder and had interested several senior teams. He choose Bridewell and enjoyed many seasons spent with that middle parish club.

They won all the major trophies in the Munster Junior League and when that league folded they had no hesitation in moving up to the senior grade.

His most memorable game was an FAI Cup tie against Drogheda in 1967 in which he marked the famous one-armed-striker Jimmy Hasty. Fitzy didn’t give him a snip as minnows Bridewell held the league team to a draw. Hasty was dropped for the replay and this time beat the Cork team.

When Bridewell went out of football, Fitzgerald played for a couple of seasons with Wembley and left when efforts were being made to revive football in Ballyphehane.

Casement Celtic were founded in 1970 and the experienced Fitzy was an automatic choice for captain. In Fitzy’s time Casement, the juniors anyway, were trophyless but they had great times and stories to last a lifetime.

He became secretary of Casement’s schoolboy section and held that position until joining the Cork AUL in 1974 to commence 44 years in football administration.