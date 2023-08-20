Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 20:40

Premier SFC: Liam O'Connell departs Ballincollig with a win over Carrigaline

Collig manager Podsie O'Mahony revealed after the game that young player Liam O'Connell will depart for down under in two weeks time
Liam O'Connell will be a big miss. Picture: Denis Boyle

Barry O'Mahony

BALLINCOLLIG football manager Podsie O’Mahony has revealed that young player Liam O’Connell has signed an AFL contract with St Kilda and will head over to Australia in the next fortnight. The Collig boss was speaking after Ballincollig’s 2-12 to 0-12 win over Carrigaline in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC on Sunday in Páirc Uí Rinn.

“The breaking news now is unfortunately Liam O’Connell is leaving us. He signed a professional contract with St Kilda. He had interest from Carlton and Melbourne but he has decided to move to St Kilda. He signed the contract last week, it was kept under wraps, and it was just announced in the dressing room, so he will be a massive loss.” 

O’Mahony admits it wasn’t a great performance against Carrigaline but happy to get over the line in what was a pressure game after losing first day out against Nemo Rangers in what was a below par performance from the Muskerry side.

Ballincollig manager Podsie O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
“I am really happy now, a good win in the end,” Podsie says.

“If I am being totally honest with you, we were poor in a lot of areas but it was all about winning today, that’s the name of the game. We were rocked in the build up to this game with injuries to Dara Dorgan and Evan Cooke then Seán Kiely pulled up in the warm up today and then Noel Galvin went off injured early on. It was a pressure game, we knew we had to win the game, so I am happy from that point of view but an average performance.

“I wanted to see a reaction from the opening day defeat to Nemo and the lads certainly put in a massive effort. It was a must win and we delivered but we know we have to improve big time if we want to qualify for the knockout stages. Cian Dorgan was excellent but everyone put the shoulder to the wheel.” 

Cian Kiely, Ballincollig, scores a second-half goal against Carrigaline on Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins
Ballincollig now face neighbours Éire Óg in the final group-stage on Sunday, September 10 in Coachford at 4pm. It’s basically a winner-takes-all encounter. A game that will draw massive interest in three weeks’ time.

“I have great respect for Éire Óg for the work they have done over the last 20 years having been junior A in 2008. I never played against Éire Óg when I was playing so it will be nice to manage against them in a few weeks’ time. The match will take a life of its own really, that’s the reality of it as you well know.”

