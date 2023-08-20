Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 18:27

PIFC: Cill na Martra and Kilshanning can't be separated

PIFC: Cill na Martra and Kilshanning can't be separated

Cill Na Martra's Daniel Ó Duinnin scores a fine point under pressure from Kilshannig's Brian Guerin, during their Premier IFC clash at Donoughmore. Picture: David Keane.

Kilshannig 0-10 1-7 Cill Na Martra 

TWO of the leading Bon Secours PIFC contenders couldn't be separated at Donoughmore.

The club from Muskerry wasted no time from throw-in on a breezy afternoon as they sent the ball to Fionnbarra O hEalaithe and he fisted it over the bar. Then they brought everyone back inside their own half as they looked to stop Kilshannig from creating something during a move that brought goalkeeper Gavin Creedon up the pitch.

This led to Cill Na Martra winning a turnover and Daniel O’Duinnin raised a white flag to give his club a two-point lead.

Kilshannig’s first score was a free and Kieran Twomey converted this from right in front of the posts. The club from Avondhu won the kick-out and some neat passing set up Killian O’Hanlon to equalise.

What worked for them was close control of the ball, and this would have set up a goal chance if Finen O Faolain didn’t pick off a stray pass and a turnover by the square.

Kilshannig had very little time to lament on what could have been as their next chance fell to Colm O’Shea and he gave his club the lead for the first time.

Kilshannig's Jack Twomey keeps possession as Cill Na Martra's Maidhci Ó Duinnin closes in, during their Premier IFC clash at Donoughmore. Picture: David Keane.
Kilshannig's Jack Twomey keeps possession as Cill Na Martra's Maidhci Ó Duinnin closes in, during their Premier IFC clash at Donoughmore. Picture: David Keane.

Cill Na Martra felt that they should have had a penalty after this when O hEalaithe worked with Micheal O’Deasuna to play Daniel O’Duinnin into space by the square. The referee waved this on, and a green flag went up when they got into a similar position in the final seconds of the first half.

The scoreboard read 0-6 to 0-3 in favour of Kilshannig, and Maichci O’Duinnin set up Damien O hUrdail to score from close range. Tadhg O Corcora followed this up by getting his only point of the game, and that gave his club a one-point lead at the break.

Kilshannig came back out and Jack Twomey put the ball over the bar and Maichci O’Duinnin immediately responded for his club.

It was score for score at this point of the game, with neither team able to gain a cushion that would allow them to relax on the ball in the final moments of the game.

A late chance to win came from a 45 in injury time and O’Deasuna stood over this. He kicked the ball and watched as it float inches wide.

Cill Na Martra did win the kick-out and they thought they got a free in the final seconds of time added on. Instead, the referee blew his whistle and the game ended as a draw.

Scorers for Kilshannig: C O’Sullivan, C O’Shea, J Twomey, K Twomey (f) 0-2 each, K O’Hanlon, T Cunningham (f) 0-1 each.

Cill Na Martra: D O hUrdail 1-0, D O’Duinnin and M O’Duinnin 0-2 each, T O Corcora, D O Conaill, F O hEalaithe 0-1 each.

KILSHANNING: G Creedon; K Twomey, E Burke, S O’Connell, B Curtin, C O’Shea, M Twomey, J Twomey, B Guerin, K O’Hanlon, E Healy, E O’Sullivan, C McMahon, C O’Sullivan, T Cunningham.

Subs: B Creedon for Healy (47), D O’Sullivan for C McMahon (47), E O’Hanlon for Cunningham (47), K O’Connell for O’Sullivan (57), C Murphy for Twomey (57).

CILL NA MARTRA: P O’Credain; T O’Corcora, G O’Mochain, F O’Faolain, D O’Conail, S O’Foirreidh, C O’Foirreidh, F O h-Ealaithe, G O’Goillidhe, C Mac Lochlainn, C O’Duinnin, D O’hUirdail, M O’Deasuna, M O’Duinnin.

Subs: C O Meachair for Mac Lochlainn (50), D O hUrdail for D M O’Duinnin (57).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s)

