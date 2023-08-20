Kanturk edge out O'Donovan Rossa in a brilliant SAFC game

Kanturk 3-14 O’Donovan Rossa 2-14

THE Walsh brothers Alan, Colin and Ian produced a vital goal each that saw off O’Donovan Rossa in a pulsating Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship at Macroom on Sunday.

In a typical championship game Kanturk after a sluggish first half certainly came to play in the second that finally killed off the stern O’Donovan Rossa challenge.

Kanturk should have raised a green flag in their opening possession but a tame shot by Paul Walsh dropped into the hands of the O’Donovan Rossa keeper.

Indeed the west Cork side responded in style with a neat Kevin Davis point but consecutive Colin and Ian Walsh points from play got Kanturk up and running.

It was noticeable O’Donovan Rossa were patient going forward and a superb Dylan Hourihane point in the tenth minute edged them into a two-point lead.

Tommy Walsh, Kanturk, tackles Donal Óg Hodnett, O'Donovan Rossa. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Suddenly Kanturk seemed to lose their shape and despite their wind advantage, they were struggling for possession as O’Donovan Rossa added a further two points that increased their lead to 0-6 to 0-2.

The north Cork responded to the wake-up call and following a stunning Paul Walsh run he was hauled down on route to goal. Up stepped Cameron Hendry but his resultant penalty was superbly saved by keeper Ryan Price.

The free-flowing football continued and Skibbereen should have raised the opening green flag but Niall Daly had his shot taken off the line by Kevin Hurley. At the other end, Sean Fitzgerald was on hand to deny Paul Walsh a certain goal.

Both defences looked suspect and Kanturk took advantage in the last minute when Ian Walsh punished poor defending to edge Kanturk into a four-point lead.

The first-half goal action wasn’t over yet as some smart thinking by Rory Byrne saw him take a quick free into the path of Jamie Shanahan who drilled a low shot past the keeper.

Ian Walsh had the final say of the half with a point in added time as Kanturk went in at the break up 2-6 to 1-7.

Incredibly O’Donovan Rossa were stunned into submission in the opening two minutes of the restart. Ian Walsh was allowed acres of space as he coolly billowed the back of the net and with two points following in the same period, the West Cork outfit were on the ropes.

After a tough period, O’Donovan Rossa began winning more possession as Kevin Davis and Sean Fitzgerald kicked crucial points.

Indeed Kanturk suddenly went into meltdown and after a major defensive error, a stunning Fitzgerald goal reduced the deficit to four points in the 41st minute.

The closing minutes were frantic but Kanturk kept their composure and go into their final game against local rivals Knocknagree with maximum points.

Scorers for Kanturk: C Walsh 1-6 (0-1 f), I Walsh 1-5 (0-3 f), A Walsh 1-0, L McLoughlin 0-2, R Cashman 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis 0-6 (0-4 f), S Fitzgerald 1-2, J Shanahan 1-0, D Hourihane 0-3, B Crowley, K Hurley, R Byrne 0-1 each.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J Browne, C Mullane; J McLoughlin; M Healy, T Walsh, D Browne; P Walsh, R Walsh; B O’Sullivan, C Walsh, L McLoughlin; C Hendry, A Walsh, I Walsh.

Sub: C Clernon for C Hendry (43).

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hourihane, K Hurley, P Crowley, S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett, N Daly; T Hegarty, K Davis, D Hourihane.

Subs: D Shannon for D Óg Hodnett (inj 30), E Connolly for N Daly (38).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).