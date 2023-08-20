Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 18:08

PIFC: Castletownbere hold off Rockchapel

Two second-half goals saw the Duhallow side storm back into contention
PIFC: Castletownbere hold off Rockchapel

Castletownbere's Fintan Fenner takes on Rockchapel’s Brian Carroll. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography

John O'Shea

Castletownbere 1-11 Rockchapel 2-6 

DESPITE Rockchapel ensuring a grandstand finish, Castletownbere came out on top following this gripping Bon Secours PIFC tie at Clondrohid.

After this victory, Castletownbere top the table, while Rockchapel (two points) and Bandon (two points) still have hopes of progression.

After an early pair of well-taken Castletownbere points in the opening minutes, James Harrington clinically converted to the back of the top corner of the net after some good buildup play from Lee Kelly, as his side had the most perfect of starts.

Midway through the first half Castletownbere were awarded a penalty. Gary Murphy saw his effort saved brilliantly by Rockchapel keeper Conor Casey, but the ball was diverted over the crossbar.

Rockchapel opened their scoring account on 18 minutes from a Jack Curtin free, but Tomás Murphy responded for Castletownbere, who were continuing to assert control over the contest.

A score by Jonathan Rosales for Castletownbere on the stroke of halftime had his side in a commanding position, holding a 1-6 to 0-1 advantage at the interval.

Cormac Curtin pointed almost instantly from the throw-in for Rockchapel in the second half. But Castletownbere responded through a point by Gary Murphy.

Jack Curtin kept the scoreboard ticking over for Rockchapel, who found the back of the net through a close-range finish by Ciaran Curtin on 58 minutes.

One minute late Rockchapel were awarded a penalty, with the Castletownbere shot stopper Dave Fenton getting a black card in the process for his foul.

Liam Collins blasted the ball to the back of the net from the spot to leave just two points between the teams going into second-half stoppage time.

But the Rockchapel fightback came too late, as Castletownbere held on to secure a crucial victory in their hopes of making the knockout stages.

Scorers for Castletownbere: J Harrington 1-1, G Murphy (0-1 f), T Murphy (0-3 f) 0-4 each, L Kelly, J Rosales 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: J Curtin 0-5 (0-3 f), L Collins, Ciaran Curtin 1-0 each, Cormac Curtin 0-1.

CASTLETOWNBERE: D Fenton; J Rosales, L Harrington, D Hanley: S McCarthy, T Collins, O Murphy: A O’Sullivan, O Byrne: B Murphy, J Harrington, K O’Sullivan; G Murphy, L Kelly, T Murphy.

Subs: F Fenner for O’Sullivan (39), D Dunne for T Murphy (43), M Orpen for Harrington, J Hanley for O Murphy (both 55), D Hegarty for Kelly (59).

ROCKCHAPEL: C Casey; P Curtin, E O’Callaghan, B Carroll; E Murphy, M O’Keeffe, W Murphy; S Hickey, Ciaran Curtin; J O’Callaghan, Cormac Curtin, S Curtin; M McAuliffe, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: K Collins for J O’Callaghan, D O’Callaghan for Murphy (both 39), L Collins for Cormac Curtin (50).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).

More in this section

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
St Patrick’s CYFC vs Wilton United - FAI Women’s Amateur Shield Final 2023 Goals from Lydia Looney and Barbara O’Connell help Wilton United land FAI trophy
Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about
Cork GAAPIFC
<p> Kevin Lyons of St Francis College Rochestown battles for aerial supremacy against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh pair Tomas O'Keeffe and Adam Laverty in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow in January. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more