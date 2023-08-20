Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 17:55

Ruairí Deane goal grabs second PIFC victory for Bantry against Naomh Abán

Paddy Cronin also played a key role for last year's runners-up
Ruairí Deane fires a goal for Bantry. Picture: Dan Linehan

Grace Murphy

Bantry Blues 1-10 Naomh Abán 0-10 

BANTRY made it two wins in a row in the Bons Secours PIFC to close in on a place in the knockout stages.

A goal from Cork senior Ruairí Deane was the difference at full-time in Inchigeela but Paddy Cronin's haul of 0-4 was also crucial.

Naomh Abán now face rivals Iveleary in the last group game with the winner going through while Bantry meet a Macroom side already eliminated.

Edward Ó Mír kicked a free to open the scoring for Naomh Abán but Shane Keevers replied from play. Colm De Roiste and Chris Ó Deasunaigh in the Naomh Abán full-back line impressed with their intelligent interceptions and early yellow cards for De Roiste and David Daly highlighted the intensity and the stakes. 

Ó Mír continued to impress with three points from either side of the pitch within four minutes while keeper Gearóid Ó Luasa made two superb saves to deny Deane and Cronin. They held a slender 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time with Bantry also guilty of some sloppy shooting for points.

Daniel Ó Ceallaigh opened the second-half scoring with a super point from distance but Deane decided to take matter into his own hands and bagged an unstoppable goal to nudge Bantry ahead. 

They followed up with two consecutive points as Naomh Abán lost their cool, coughing up possession, but some great work by Darragh Ó Laoire resulted in a fine Conor Ó Criodain point. 

Another super save from Ó Luasa was followed by Ó Mír's fifth point while a black card for Bantry’s Billy Foley offered hope for the Mid Cork outfit.

Bantry held on for the second victory of the campaign and last year's runners-up look well-placed to return to the business end of the PIFC.

Scorers for Bantry: R Deane 1-2 (0-1 f), P Cronin 0-4 (0-1 f), S Keevers 0-2, M Casey, A Coakley 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: E Ó Mír 0-5 (0-2 f), D Ó Ceallaigh, C Ó Criodain 0-2 each, A Ó Luasa 0-1.

BANTRY: M Casey; M Óg O Sullivan, T Cronin, E Minehane; B Foley, J O’Neill, S Thornton; S O’Leary, D McCarthy; D Daly, K Casey, S Keevers; P Cronin, R Deane, A Coakley.

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; E O Criodain, C Ó Deasúnaigh, C De Róiste; S Hendy, D Ó Lionsigh, J Ó Donnchú; C Ó Donnchu, C Ó Criodáin; D Ó Laoire, D Ó Ceallaigh, S Ó Riordáin; D Ó Ceallaigh, É Ó Mír, A Ó Luasa.

Subs: G Ó Luasa for F Walker; D Ó hAllamhain for S O Riordan

Referee: John Enright

