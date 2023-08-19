Aghada made short work of Na Piarsaigh in the PIFC

Aghada 3-24 Na Piarsaigh 2-5

A STROLL in the park for Aghada as they easily accounted for Na Piarsaigh in the Bon Secours PIFC at Cobh on Saturday.

In a disappointing game, star of the show for the winners was Danny Creedon who finished with an impressive 1-14.

It only took four minutes for Aghada to take a two-point lead courtesy of placed balls from Diarmuid Byrne and Creedon.

The city playing against a very strong wind were struggling for possession as Aghada pressed high and when Diarmuid Phelan Phelan split the posts in the sixth minute Aghada had increased their lead to six points.

After going 12 minutes without a score a Cian Hogan point ended the Piarsaigh drought but they still looked under serious pressure.

A second Kevin O’Meara point from another placed ball reduced the lead to two points but credit Aghada after going seven minutes without a score they responded with consecutive points.

Despite their dominance, Aghada looked lethargic going forward as their intensity wasn’t at the level needed to dominate their opponents.

The one player that stood out for Aghada was Creedon whose kicking helped them lead 0-10 to 0-2 with six minutes remaining.

Over the years Na Piarsaigh have produced decent teams in the football code but the conveyor belt has stopped in recent years and they could have problems surviving a relegation battle in this championship that now looks inevitable.

It took Na Piarsaigh 30 minutes to register their opening point from play and with Aaron Berry missing a sitter in added time the city side were lucky to go in at the break trailing 0-12 to 0-4.

Creedon kicked his seventh point on Aghada’s opening possession and Berry wasted another goal opportunity having his shot blocked when about to pull the trigger.

Na Piarsaigh's Ryan Lynch gathers the ball ahead of Aghada's Max Aherne. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Credit to Na Piarsaigh despite getting outplayed they found a way to split Aghada’s defence with Danny McGuire showing coolness personified to guide the ball past the bewildered keeper.

That goal seemed to get a good response from Aghada as they continued to kick points for fun.

The introduction of the Aghada stalwart and former Cork Senior football star Pearse O’Neill gave his side a huge lift and after some good build-up play they scored a quality goal with 11 minutes remaining. After a three-man sweeping move the ball fell into the path of the hard-working Diarmiuid Phelan who drilled his shot past the bewildered keeper.

The pressure continued and a second Aghada goal looked likely and it came from their Man of the Match Danny Creedon who hit the back of the net with precision. As the minutes ticked down defence became non-existent from both sides as they shared two goals in the closing minutes with Aghada running out comfortable winners.

Na Piarsaigh will finish with a difficult game against Cill na Martra with Aghada’s game against Kilshannig one for the diary.

A minute's silence was observed for the late Jim O’Sullivan of Na Piarsaigh who passed away last week after giving many years in different capacities to the Farranree club.

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon 1-14 (0-7 f), D Phelan 2-1, D Byrne 0-4 f, A Berry 0-3, J O’Hanlon, C Hegarty 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: C Hogan 1-2, D Maguire 1-1, SP Cooke, K O’Meara 0-1 each.

AGHADA: C O Shea; S Norris, D Leahy, D Collins; J Tynan, J O’Donoghue, K O’Shea; D Phelan, A O’Connell; J O’Hanlon, D Creedon, A Berry; C Hegarty, D Byrne, M Aherne.

Subs: P O’Neill for M Aherne (38), S Whyte for C Hegarty (48).

NA PIARSAIGH: A O’Sullivan; S Bowen, S O’Mahony, D Spillane; A Burke, G Healy, C Long; D McGuire, J Scanlon; E Dorgan, R Lynch, SP Cooke; K O’Meara, C Hogan, B Harrington.

Referee: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth).