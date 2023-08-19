Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 20:15

Aghada made short work of Na Piarsaigh in the PIFC

Danny Creedon was in lethal form, hitting 1-14 at Cobh
Aghada made short work of Na Piarsaigh in the PIFC

Na Piarsaigh's Jack Scanlon attempts to block Aghada's Stephen Higgins' handpass during the Bon Secours PIFC match in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John Coughlan

Aghada 3-24 Na Piarsaigh 2-5 

A STROLL in the park for Aghada as they easily accounted for Na Piarsaigh in the Bon Secours PIFC at Cobh on Saturday.

In a disappointing game, star of the show for the winners was Danny Creedon who finished with an impressive 1-14.

It only took four minutes for Aghada to take a two-point lead courtesy of placed balls from Diarmuid Byrne and Creedon.

The city playing against a very strong wind were struggling for possession as Aghada pressed high and when Diarmuid Phelan Phelan split the posts in the sixth minute Aghada had increased their lead to six points.

After going 12 minutes without a score a Cian Hogan point ended the Piarsaigh drought but they still looked under serious pressure.

A second Kevin O’Meara point from another placed ball reduced the lead to two points but credit Aghada after going seven minutes without a score they responded with consecutive points.

Despite their dominance, Aghada looked lethargic going forward as their intensity wasn’t at the level needed to dominate their opponents.

The one player that stood out for Aghada was Creedon whose kicking helped them lead 0-10 to 0-2 with six minutes remaining.

Over the years Na Piarsaigh have produced decent teams in the football code but the conveyor belt has stopped in recent years and they could have problems surviving a relegation battle in this championship that now looks inevitable.

It took Na Piarsaigh 30 minutes to register their opening point from play and with Aaron Berry missing a sitter in added time the city side were lucky to go in at the break trailing 0-12 to 0-4.

Creedon kicked his seventh point on Aghada’s opening possession and Berry wasted another goal opportunity having his shot blocked when about to pull the trigger.

Na Piarsaigh's Ryan Lynch gathers the ball ahead of Aghada's Max Aherne. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Na Piarsaigh's Ryan Lynch gathers the ball ahead of Aghada's Max Aherne. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Credit to Na Piarsaigh despite getting outplayed they found a way to split Aghada’s defence with Danny McGuire showing coolness personified to guide the ball past the bewildered keeper.

That goal seemed to get a good response from Aghada as they continued to kick points for fun.

The introduction of the Aghada stalwart and former Cork Senior football star Pearse O’Neill gave his side a huge lift and after some good build-up play they scored a quality goal with 11 minutes remaining. After a three-man sweeping move the ball fell into the path of the hard-working Diarmiuid Phelan who drilled his shot past the bewildered keeper.

The pressure continued and a second Aghada goal looked likely and it came from their Man of the Match Danny Creedon who hit the back of the net with precision. As the minutes ticked down defence became non-existent from both sides as they shared two goals in the closing minutes with Aghada running out comfortable winners.

Na Piarsaigh will finish with a difficult game against Cill na Martra with Aghada’s game against Kilshannig one for the diary.

A minute's silence was observed for the late Jim O’Sullivan of Na Piarsaigh who passed away last week after giving many years in different capacities to the Farranree club.

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon 1-14 (0-7 f), D Phelan 2-1, D Byrne 0-4 f, A Berry 0-3, J O’Hanlon, C Hegarty 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: C Hogan 1-2, D Maguire 1-1, SP Cooke, K O’Meara 0-1 each.

AGHADA: C O Shea; S Norris, D Leahy, D Collins; J Tynan, J O’Donoghue, K O’Shea; D Phelan, A O’Connell; J O’Hanlon, D Creedon, A Berry; C Hegarty, D Byrne, M Aherne.

Subs: P O’Neill for M Aherne (38), S Whyte for C Hegarty (48). 

NA PIARSAIGH: A O’Sullivan; S Bowen, S O’Mahony, D Spillane; A Burke, G Healy, C Long; D McGuire, J Scanlon; E Dorgan, R Lynch, SP Cooke; K O’Meara, C Hogan, B Harrington.

Referee: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth).

More in this section

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about
Treaty United v Cork City - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round Cork City need to rediscover themselves ahead of the end of season run-in
PIFCCork GAA
<p> Kevin Lyons of St Francis College Rochestown battles for aerial supremacy against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh pair Tomas O'Keeffe and Adam Laverty in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow in January. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more