Cork Draghunting: Donal O'Mahony meet will draw a huge crowd to Blarney

FOR over 100 years the sport of draghunting has enthralled many people in Cork city and county.

In fact, it's documented as the oldest outdoor sport on Leeside.

The records show that the sport was officially run in the late 18th century but looking back through the archives the first official draghunts began in 1902.

Now, 121 years later, the sport continues to bring back some wonderful memories, absent members and most all happiness too many people in Cork.

On Sunday at Blarney, the ever-popular Singleton’s SuperValu Donal O’Mahony will take place at Blarney with the Puppy Draghunt getting the action under way with a 2pm slip.

For sponsor Tomás Singleton backing this meeting is a great privilege for his family.

“There is a great family atmosphere at this great day and what fascinates me is who have people young and old mingling and young children exercising hounds in the parade ring for the Puppy show,” he said.

The Puppy race is wide open as many of the hounds competing in this draghunt are on par.

Championship leader Ashcroft trained by John O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt is a consistent hound but has lost the knack of getting his head in front in recent weeks.

The main danger could be Knock’s Boy of Griffin United who is very good on neutral trails and he will no doubt have his supporters in the ring.

The Clogheen entries Honeysuckle, Charlie Chaplin, Not Now Ike and Slievemish Bounce all have credentials to win in what should be a fascinating start to the day.

Draghunting is an extraordinary sport as every Sunday the trail goes to a different course with trainers from various clubs vying for the magic of their hound crossing the tape in first place.

To the neutrals or the outsiders of the sport draghunting maybe a little hard to understand but once you get the fever into your blood it never seems to leave you.

Up to 1968, the hunt used for draghunting was horseflesh but an easier solution was found as it changed to aniseed and paraffin.

One of the major changes occurred in 1997 when the association changed from the ditch finish to the tape.

For the past 26 years trainers now call their hounds when they come into view and it’s a far better spectacle for all concerned although some diehards still believe the gap finish was better.

The dogs get underway in the senior race at the Donal O'Mahony Memorial Draghunt at Blarney last year. Picture: Larry Cummins

The big race of the day will be the Senior Draghunt and this season word is rife that we will have entries from the HTA in England competing. There is also speculation that some Kerry and Cavan hounds will be competing as all are aware when the Cork Association promotes their big meetings all courses are neutral.

The reigning champion Authority will lead the challenge of the Cork association as the John O’Callaghan Northern Hunt hound oozes with class.

The biggest plus for this hound is his kick on the finish but this will probably be a stiffer task than last season.

FORM

Last year’s runner-up Little Miss of Griffin United is beginning to show some form with her kennel mate High Miss and clubmate Sean T all likely challengers.

Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers is capable of a big run with Blue Lad and Blue Daisy of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers all decent runners that are sure to test the champion.

As in previous years, the Senior Maiden Draghunt will have the biggest slip but it’s a case of watching the trainers who lay their hounds out for the big day.

Patrons please note the starting field will be well signposted from Blarney and all attending should be on the field for 1.30pm. Please note that people attending should not block the entrance to the starting field with careless parking for health and safety purposes.

For the pundits travelling to Blarney the following are the results of last year's Senior, Senior Maiden and Puppy races that will give you a guide in the betting ring.

Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Little Miss (Griffin United); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 5. Jase Star (Mayfield); 6. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/ Fair Hill Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Zola (Clogheen); 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Prince Reece (IHT); 4. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 5. Kerry Star (Griffin United); 6. Max (IHT).

Puppy:

1. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 2. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Diamond (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers).