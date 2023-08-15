High Miss delivers a big win in Sonny Cummins Senior Memorial Draghunt

HIGH Miss of Griffin United gave a wonderful front running display at Castletownkenneigh on Sunday to win the Sonny Cummins Senior memorial draghunt.

Right from when the flag was dropped the winner was never led and in the end ran out a deserving winner.

The winner crossed the tape ahead of the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins Shanakiel Harriers trained Northern Daisy.

Indeed it was a great day for the winning kennel as they also filled third ticket with Little Miss which ended a great day for the winning trainer Donal O’Donovan.

“We had a long run without any success but we stayed with it and I think our patience has finally been rewarded as both my hounds are running well of late,” he said.

Championship leader Authority had to show his finishing skills before eventually claiming fourth ticket ahead of Blue Lad and Jamie’s Gem.

In the Senior Maiden Draghunt Naoi of Shanakiel Harriers won a tight finish just holding off clubmate Kilbrittain Girl trained by Kieran Kearney.

The Pat O’Mahony Kerry Pike/Fair Hill harriers trained ran a season-best to snatch third ticket with the winning connections also filling fourth and fifth tickets with Tiger’s Boy and Penny’s Girl.

The concluding ticket went to the James Green-trained High Maintenance with the winning connections delighted with the performance of the winner.

After going close to winning the Senior draghunt Gerry Murphy praised the spirit of Naoi.

“It was good to get the verdict in a tight finish and although Naoi hasn’t consistently done the business for us she is a very genuine hound,” he said.

The Puppy draghunt was held at the same venue on Friday and it proved a good evening for the Clogheen grandfather and grandson combination of William Freyne and Ryan Duffy when their charge Honeysuckle landed the spoils.

Cork Draghunting: Lorraine Freyne with Honeysuckle of Clogheen winner of the Sonny Cummins Puppy Draghunt at Castletownkenneigh.

In good open terrain, the hounds were bunched when they showed on the finish but the winner showed a better turn of foot on the race to the tape.

Fellow Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne’s charge finished a close second with Jamie’s Dream with the Thomas and Chloe Murray Shanakiel Harriers trained Chloe’s Boy snatching third ticket.

Northern Hunt trainer John O’Callaghan’s kennel continues to fire and his charges Amazing and Ashcroft filled fourth and sixth tickets.

Kerry trainer Con O’Leary has been a long supporter of Cork draghunting and his trip from the Kingdom proved fruitful when taking fifth place with Daz.

Speaking after the draghunt Ryan Duffy paid tribute to his winning hound.

“Honeysuckle is a consistent hound that we have had some good fun with this season and lets hope it continues for the closing weeks of the season,” he said.

Condolences go to the Duggan family of Northern Hunt on the death of their mother Kitty last week following the recent passing of her husband Larry.

May they both Rest in Peace.

Castletownkenneigh Senior:

1. High Miss (Griffin United); 2. Northern Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Little Miss (Griffin United); 4. Authority (Northern Hunt); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden:

1. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Tiger (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Honeysuckle (Clogheen); 2. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 3. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Amazing (Northern Hunt); 5. Daz (Kerry); 6. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt).