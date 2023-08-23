Tracton need a miracle to qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier JHC, can they do it?

THE second round of the Co-Op SuperStores hurling championships took place over a week ago and passed without many shocks.

Glen Rovers second team beating last year's beaten finalists Tracton, 0-22 to 2-14 in the Premier JHC was considered the shock of the hurling action over the second weekend. Tracton brought in former Inniscarra and Seandún manager Paul McCarthy at the start of the season with McCarthy bringing along his right-hand man Gordon Ahern as a selector. McCarthy guided Inniscarra to PIHC glory last campaign. Douglas native Ross Howell, a very talented strength and conditioning coach, also arrived so all in all hopes were high especially after Tracton gained promotion from Division 6 of the league.

The Carrigdhoun side have now lost a second consecutive group game and needing snookers to progress to the knockout stages of the championship.

Tracton’s defeat first day out two weeks ago against Argideen Rangers would have resulted in the confidence taking a hit. Tracton were dictating the game, leading 0-14 to 0-11 after 40 minutes but the West Cork side rallied to win 0-24 to 0-19. Tracton would have most definitely targeted that game to get up and running. Argideen Rangers are a fine side managed by the shrewd Paul Holland, but Tracton would have still been fancied to get over the line on that particular occasion.

It will be of huge disappointment to everyone associated with the club if the Minane Bridge side do not finish in the top two, which is now looking likely.

They got so close to escaping the Premier JHC in 2022, there was a great buzz down there in the build up to the final. Hurling is the number one currency down around Minane Bridge and for a club who have had a difficult past decade, the support they bring to games is incredible. Ballygiblin proved too strong last season in the decider winning 2-19 to 1-12. I experienced their large support first-hand back in 2010, when Tracton lost the PIHC final to Ballymartle in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Granted it was a local derby with top flight hurling the prize, but Tracton’s support and how vocal they were that day will never be forgotten by this scribe.

Back in July, I was down in Carrigaline for the Division 6 hurling league final between Ballygarvan and Tracton. On top of being a very enjoyable game with no quarter asked or given, which Ballygarvan won 1-17 to 0-16, there was a championship crowd present.

Graham Webb, Tracton, Paul Sexton, Ballygarvan, battling for the ball during the Division 6 league final last month. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The eventual winners brought a sizable contingent but Tracton brought a massive crowd for a league final once again underlining their love of the small ball. It's hard to believe that they are tittering on the brink of elimination with relegation now a possibility.

Tracton face Erin’s Own’s second team in the final group stage game on Friday, September 1 needing a scoring difference turnaround and hope Glen Rovers reserves beat Argideen Rangers in order for Tracton to make the business end of the championship. The team in green and red bring so much colour to the game and when McCarthy was enlisted as new boss at the start of the year, I thought they would go one better this season.

The Carrigdhoun side will be looking to the likes of Rory Sinclair, Graham Webb, John Good and Ronan Walsh to fire them to victory over Erin's Own. All Tracton can do is look after their own business and whatever happens, happens.

They need a miracle, but miracles do happen every now and then.