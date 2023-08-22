Douglas star Emma McCarthy sinks Lakewood in Steve Quinn Cup Final to complete the double

Douglas Hall 1

Lakewood Athletic 0

DOUGLAS HALL retained their GE Healthcare CWSSL Steve Quinn Cup title with a narrow 1-0 win over Lakewood at a rain-soaked St Colman's Park last weekend.

Emma McCarthy’s goal 20 minutes from time being the difference between the sides in a hard fought game.

Lakewood’s Eimear Knightly, on the edge of the area in the third minute, had the first chance on goal which was well covered by Tracey Kiely in the Douglas goal, but it was Douglas Hall who started to press forward and kept Lakewood in their own half but couldn’t get a shot on in goal.

A brilliant point blank save from Lakewood keeper Tracey Kiely yards out denied Douglas Hall’s Alison O’Connell in the 14th minute who managed to get behind the Lakewood defence while at the other end Lakewood’s Chloe O’Donovan had a shot on goal from 25 yards which went over the bar as play was now going from end to end.

Douglas Hall captain Maggie Duncliffe receives the Steve Quinn Cup from Samuel and Sean Quinn following her teams win over Lakewood in the final which was played in St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A fine passing move involving five players from Douglas Hall saw Stacey Paul O’Regan’s effort from 20 yards go wide followed by Nathalie O’Brien’s effort which also went wide of the mark as Douglas Hall were beginning to create chances for themselves.

A Douglas Hall corner from Nathalie O’Brien was scrambled away just before the break as the sides remained scoreless after 45 minutes.

Maggie Duncliffe’s effort from inside the area went just over the bar as the tempo of the game upped slightly at the start of the second half, but again chances were few and far between as the rain started to fall.

Douglas Hall had two chances with free kicks just outside the area but their efforts went wide of the mark and came close when Maggie Duncliffe’s effort clipped the top of the crossbar from 15 yards and Aoibhe Noonan's effort also coming close as Douglas Hall were beginning to press forward.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Maggie Duncliffe’s corner kick was headed in by Emma McCarthy from close range amid scenes of jubilation from the Douglas Hall camp.

Douglas Hall almost added a second three minutes later when Maggie Duncliffe stormed through only to see her effort go just wide followed by another effort which was scrambled away as the Douglas side were keeping Lakewood well in their own half.

Lakewood were managing to soak up the pressure from Douglas in the closing minutes resulting in a nervous final few minutes of the game with additional time being played, but in the end, it was Douglas Hall who took the honours and added the Steve Quinn Cup to the Premier League title and will go for a third trophy this coming Friday against Glenthorn Celtic in the CWSSL Challenge Cup Final also at St Colman's Park.

Lakewood who played against Douglas Hall in the CWSSL Steve Quinn Cup Final in St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Player of the Match was presented to Douglas Hall’s Nathalie O’Brien while the trophy was presented by Sean and Samuel Quinn to Douglas Hall captain Maggie Duncliffe.

Douglas Hall: Kara Lacey, Jade Fox, Emma McCarthy, Tracey Kiely, Sarah Dawe, Maggie Duncliffe, Nathalie O’Brien, Carissa Murphy, Katie McCarthy, Sarah O’Keeffe, Megan Dennehy, Alison O’Connell, Ciara Desmond, Kadie Lambe, Aoibe Noonan, Stacey Paul O’Regan.

Lakewood Athletic: Laura O’Donovan, Cliona Barrett, Sarh Geaney, Ciara O’Leary, Amy Lynch, Sophie O’Donovan, Donna Coughlan, Ali Roche, Grace Oldham, Chloe O’Donovan, Holly Kierans, Sarah Delany, Emily O’Donoghue, Eimear Knightly, Michelle McNally, Aoife Barrett.

Referee: Declan Fogarty.