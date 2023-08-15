Jack McKay: Hurling team of the week looking back on the second round of group action

THE second round of Cork club championship hurling has already reached its conclusion, and with that, here’s the next installation of my ‘team of the week’ which includes the Premier Senior, Senior A and Premier Intermediate grades.

Goalkeeper: Shane Coughlan (Fermoy)

Coughlan made an outstanding save at the death to deny Mallow a victory in a game where both sides needed a win. He was excellent throughout, and without him they would certainly be out of the Senior A championship.

Corner-back: Paul Leopold (Sarsfields)

Leopold was a significant factor in Sars’ big win over St Finbarr’s, and his defensive solidity helped pushed the Imokilly side on to an important victory. Leopold is capable of isolating almost any forward in the county, and is certainly one to watch this year.

Full-back: Alan O’Callaghan (Blackrock)

Alan’s outstanding performance in both a defensive and attacking capacity at corner-back was a source of praise in Blackrock’s tremendous victory over Bishopstown. His quality on and off the ball will no doubt continue to be a huge help as the Rockies push for a 34th title.

Corner-back: Aaron Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill)

Aaron stood out against Cloyne with a big performance, as Carrigtwohill got the better of their east Cork rivals on the merit of their defensive performance, rather than their attacking one. He will be a crucial player if Carrig are to go all the way in the SAHC.

Newtownshandrum's Jamie Coughlan celebrates his second goal against Kanturk. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Half-back: Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

Lining out as a wing back initially, Seán had a good first half when many of his Midleton teammates didn’t. However, his spot in this week’s team was earned by the incredible job he did man-marking Cork veteran Patrick Horgan. Hoggy only managed one score from a free in the second-half, and O’Leary-Hayes was outstanding in nullifying the Glen’s biggest attacking threat.

Centre-back: Gordon Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

Gordon was a big performer as Na Piarsaigh got their SAHC campaign back on track with a big win over Inniscarra, and his commanding presence will be key when they face Killeagh in the battle to see who emerges from the group stage.

Half-back: Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

Niall pulled off an impressive 0-4 against Bishopstown while lining out at half-back and is certainly deserving of a spot for both his offensive and defensive contributions in Blackrock’s 29-point win.

Midfielder: James Dwyer (Ballincollig)

In a game where Ballincollig absolutely needed the win, James Dwyer stepped up for the village scoring a goal and dictating play from midfield, and the main source of Ballincollig’s danger against Bandon.

Midfielder: Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Unfortunate to miss out last week in their defeat to Newcestown, Barrett makes the team of the week after a big performance where he bagged 12 points from midfield, including five from play. Dictating the tempo for Blarney in Mark Coleman’s absence, Shane has come good when it matters most.

Half-forward: Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)

Another player that narrowly missed the cut from the opening round last week, Coughlan was superb once again for Newtown as they picked up an important victory over Kanturk in the Premier SHC, scoring 2-3 from play and 2-9 overall.

Centre-forward: Brian Kelleher (Carrigaline)

Easily the most straightforward pick of the bunch, Brian pulled the strings in every aspect of Carrigaline’s performance, and scored a breath-taking 3-4 from play, and a further four frees. Despite his side losing, Kelleher was arguably the player of the week.

Half-forward: Mike Kelly (Castlemartyr)

With a Castlemartyr team missing the rock that is Ciarán Joyce, Mike Kelly stepped up for the east Cork side as they beat Kilworth in a must win game. Kelly pointed five times from play, and once from a free.

Carrigaline's Brian Kelleher celebrates the first of his three goals against Éire Óg. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Corner-forward: Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

In a tough fixture against the ever-emerging Fr O’Neill’s, Alan Cadogan pointed an impressive four points from play, and did nothing wrong overall. His quality and experience continue to prove priceless for the city side.

Full-forward: Luke O’Farrell (Midleton)

With the Magpies absolutely needing to come out on top against Glen Rovers, Luke O’Farrell stepped up on the day and showed his class. Combining cheekily with Conor Lehane for his first goal, Luke powered on in the second half to score another brilliant goal and a solid point from play.

Corner-forward: Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsiagh)

The Cork U20 starlet emerged as the hero for Na Piarsaigh against Inniscarra, scoring six points from play and one from a free, in a performance that certainly put his name on the map, were it not already. In a time that many have criticised Na Piarsaigh for their lack of attacking threat, Ross was lethal from all angles and will give the northsiders belief when they face Killeagh.

Substitutes:

Séadnaidh Smyth (Midleton)

Mark Howell (Douglas)

Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields) 0-1

Charlie Lyons (Valley Rovers) 0-6