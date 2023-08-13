Midleton's dominant second half secures big win over the Glen in Premier SHC

Glen Rovers 1-13 Midleton 3-19

MIDLETON'S incredible display against the Glen in Carrigtwohill saw them outscore their opponents 2-12 to 1-2 in the second period, as they secured their spot in the knockout phases of the Premier Senior HC.

They scored 1-11 without reply in the second period, in a performance that certainly cemented their presence as championship contenders.

Glen Rovers were the better team in the first half and especially from the off, as Stephen Lynam opened the scoring within a minute.

His effort was quickly followed up by one from Patrick Horgan, and the Glen would have had a goal were it not for Luke Dineen blocking Simon Kennefick’s close-range effort.

Midleton captain Conor Lehane pointed from play, but Rob Downey responded with one of his trademark long-range strikes to put the Glen up 0-3 to 0-1 after four minutes.

Lehane picked up another point from play, but it was quickly cancelled out by a free from Horgan.

Though the Glen had been sharp in the early stages, they briefly lapsed in concentration as Lehane passed it short to an unmarked Luke O’Farrell, and the full-forward made no mistake as he smashed the sliotar beyond Cathal Hickey.

Midleton's Paul Connaughton shoots past Glen Rovers' Adam Lynch. Picture: David Keane.

The Glen responded well after going behind, as Kennefick, Lynam and Liam Coughlan all pointed from play to put them back ahead.

The Magpies drew level as Lehane sent over two frees, but Horgan replied with one of his own.

With an opportunity to draw level from a close range free, Lehane opted once again to take a chance, but this time his shot that was well blocked by Eoin Downey.

Lehane put over a great long range free before Mikey Finn took the Magpies in front. Two frees from Horgan and one from Beausang saw the Glen lead by a sole point at the interval.

Pa White came on at the break to replace the injured Lehane, and he had a goal within 47 seconds of being on the field. Beausang played it to O’Regan, who got it off to White, and the substitute managed to squeeze it beyond Hickey.

Scores from Brosnan and Horgan levelled it for the sixth time in the 34th minute, but the Glen retook the lead as Horgan managed to burst through two Midleton defenders and Eoin Downey kicked the dropped ball into the net.

The Glen almost managed a third goal, but an incredible last-ditch tackle from Séadnaidh Smyth stopped Stephen Lynam in his tracks.

Midleton's Eoin Moloney wins possession under pressure from Glen Rovers' Mark Dooley, during their Premier SHC clash at Carrigtwohill. Picture: David Keane.

Beausang’s free brought the scoreline to 1-13 to 2-9, as the Magpies remained a point behind.

Ross O’Regan levelled the game for the seventh time with what was certainly the point of the game, as he hit one over his shoulder from a tight angle at range.

Midleton didn’t stop there, as Eoin Moloney picked out Luke O’Farrell, who made a great run at the Glen goal and fired it into the bottom corner to put Midleton back in front.

From there, Rovers were powerless to stop the east Cork side as White, Moloney, O’Farrell and Dave Cremin got in on the point scoring action.

With only a handful of minutes remaining, Midleton now led by seven and continued to dominate.

The Magpies hit five more points in the closing stages, as Glen Rovers were unable to get back on their feet and will now be desperate to beat Bishopstown and avoid a relegation playoff.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), E Downey 1-0, S Lynam 0-2, R Downey, S Kennefick, L Coughlan, D Brosnan 0-1 each.

Midleton: L O’Farrell 2-1, C Lehane 0-5 (0-3 f), C Beausang 0-4 f, P White 1-1, P Connaughton, D Cremin 0-2 each, M Finn, E Moloney, R O’Regan, S O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; C Healy, D Noonan; D Brosnan, S Kennefick, M Dooley; S Lynam, P Horgan, L Coughlan.

Subs: Z Lynch for E Downey (29-32, b-s), A O’Sullivan for Healy (49).

MIDLETON: C Hurley; S O’Sullivan, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S O’Leary-Hayes; M Finn, C Beasuang; S Quirke, C Lehane, R O’Regan; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, D Cremin.

Subs: P White for Lehane (h-t, inj), C Smyth for Finn (47).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).