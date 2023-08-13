Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 07:44

PIHC: Watergrasshill secure another draw by clawing back Ballinhassig

Four points from Shane O'Regan and Daire O'Leary saw the Hill snatch a point
PIHC: Watergrasshill secure another draw by clawing back Ballinhassig

Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond in action against Éire Óg last season. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kieran Doherty

Ballinhassig 0-18 Watergrasshill 0-18

WATERGRASSHILL came back from the dead for the second week in a row to draw with Ballinhassig in the Co-Op Superstores PIHC encounter at Riverstown on Saturday evening.

Ballinhassig led at the halftime break 0-12 to 0-11 and were up by four points entering the final five minutes, but three frees from Shane O’Regan made it a one-point game.

They grabbed a draw deep into additional time through the stick of Cork panellist Daire O'Leary. 

Ballinhassig raced into a two-point lead in the opening minute from the stick of Brian Lynch. The Hill responded with three points in a row by Micheal O’Driscoll, James Gowen and Brendan Lehane to lead 0-3 to 0-2 after nine minutes. 

Ballinhassig regained the lead again 0-7 to-0-4 when Donnacha O’Donovan pointed two long-range placed balls midway through the first half. 

O’Regan reduced the deficit for the Hill with a free from just inside the halfway line to trail 0-8 to 0-6. 

Ballinhassig then scored four points in a row from Lynch and Fintan O'Leary with Brendan Lehane responding and they forged 0-12 to 0-7 in front with five minutes to the interval. 

Watergrasshill finished the half with three more frees from O’Regan and a superb point from play by Colin Cronin to trail by the minimum going in at the break.

Ballinhassig increased their lead, 0-13 to 0-11, with a point from play from Fintan O’Leary in the opening minute from the restart. 

The Hill responded with two quick points to level the game.

The favourites, who impressed in a victory over Castlemartyr last weekend, scored four points in a row by Lynch and move 0-17 to 0-13 clear and seemed to destined to secure the result.

Just like last week against Kilworth, Watergrasshill had other ideas and got their reward when O’Leary levelled late on.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: B Lynch 0-8 (0-6 f), D O’Donovan 0-3 f, R Lombard, C Desmond, F O’Leary 0-2 each, Darragh O’Sullivan 0-1.

Watergrasshill: S O’Reagan 0-6 f, C Cronin, B Lehane, J Gowen 0-2 each, D O'Leary 0-2 (0-1 f), L Foley, S Desmond, M O’Driscoll, A Foley (f) 0-1 each.

BALLINHISSIG: P Collins; E Lombard, D O’Donovan, P O’Leary; M Collins, S McCarthy, M Sheehan; Darragh O'Sullivan, C Grainger; R Lombard, C Desmond, G Collins; A O’Sullivan, B Lynch, F O’Leary.

Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for Grainger, C Tyers for G Collins both (43), E Finn for F O’Leary (59).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, D Roche; M O’Driscoll, D O’Leary, D McCarthy; R Murray, S O’Regan; L Foley, B Lehane, J Gowen; C Cronin, S Desmond, C O’Leary.

Sub: G Kelly-Lynch for C Cronin (60).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown)

More in this section

2023 Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show - Sport Ireland Classic Shane Sweetnam wins Sport Ireland Classic on opening day of the Dublin Horse Show
Everton girls academy going from strength to strength Everton girls academy going from strength to strength
Premier League Fixtures The Longshot: Robots advance toenails and very little else
PIHCCork GAA
<p>Juliet Murphy, Cork, celebrates her side's victory. in the 2013 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship final.</p>

All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more