PIHC: Watergrasshill secure another draw by clawing back Ballinhassig

Ballinhassig 0-18 Watergrasshill 0-18

WATERGRASSHILL came back from the dead for the second week in a row to draw with Ballinhassig in the Co-Op Superstores PIHC encounter at Riverstown on Saturday evening.

Ballinhassig led at the halftime break 0-12 to 0-11 and were up by four points entering the final five minutes, but three frees from Shane O’Regan made it a one-point game.

They grabbed a draw deep into additional time through the stick of Cork panellist Daire O'Leary.

Ballinhassig raced into a two-point lead in the opening minute from the stick of Brian Lynch. The Hill responded with three points in a row by Micheal O’Driscoll, James Gowen and Brendan Lehane to lead 0-3 to 0-2 after nine minutes.

Ballinhassig regained the lead again 0-7 to-0-4 when Donnacha O’Donovan pointed two long-range placed balls midway through the first half.

O’Regan reduced the deficit for the Hill with a free from just inside the halfway line to trail 0-8 to 0-6.

Ballinhassig then scored four points in a row from Lynch and Fintan O'Leary with Brendan Lehane responding and they forged 0-12 to 0-7 in front with five minutes to the interval.

Watergrasshill finished the half with three more frees from O’Regan and a superb point from play by Colin Cronin to trail by the minimum going in at the break.

Ballinhassig increased their lead, 0-13 to 0-11, with a point from play from Fintan O’Leary in the opening minute from the restart.

The Hill responded with two quick points to level the game.

The favourites, who impressed in a victory over Castlemartyr last weekend, scored four points in a row by Lynch and move 0-17 to 0-13 clear and seemed to destined to secure the result.

Just like last week against Kilworth, Watergrasshill had other ideas and got their reward when O’Leary levelled late on.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: B Lynch 0-8 (0-6 f), D O’Donovan 0-3 f, R Lombard, C Desmond, F O’Leary 0-2 each, Darragh O’Sullivan 0-1.

Watergrasshill: S O’Reagan 0-6 f, C Cronin, B Lehane, J Gowen 0-2 each, D O'Leary 0-2 (0-1 f), L Foley, S Desmond, M O’Driscoll, A Foley (f) 0-1 each.

BALLINHISSIG: P Collins; E Lombard, D O’Donovan, P O’Leary; M Collins, S McCarthy, M Sheehan; Darragh O'Sullivan, C Grainger; R Lombard, C Desmond, G Collins; A O’Sullivan, B Lynch, F O’Leary.

Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for Grainger, C Tyers for G Collins both (43), E Finn for F O’Leary (59).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, D Roche; M O’Driscoll, D O’Leary, D McCarthy; R Murray, S O’Regan; L Foley, B Lehane, J Gowen; C Cronin, S Desmond, C O’Leary.

Sub: G Kelly-Lynch for C Cronin (60).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown)