Sunday Well's swimmers land big prize at Irish Summer Championships

THE Sunday's Well Swimming Club quartet of Beth Nolan, Isabel Kidney, Sharon Semchiy and Ellen Lee landed their second national title on the final day of the Irish Summer Youth & Senior Championships at the NAC, Dublin.

After claiming the 400m Freestyle relay title on the opening day. They were totally dominant throughout the race and claimed the 400m Medley title, touching on 4:29.92, some 5.5 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals, New Ross on 4:35.41. The team from Dolphin placed 10th overall.

Sharon Semchiy, a key member of that SWSC relay team, claimed two titles in the butterfly events.

She touched on 1:03.62 to lift the 100m title and 2:21.12 to claim the 200m title. On each occasion, she was joined by Hannah O’Shea, Dolphin who was the silver medallist in both, posting 1:04.99 and 2:22.07 respectively. O’Shea claimed a third silver at 400m IM 5:14.24 and was the bronze medallist at 400m freestyle 4:34.93. She also won the B final at 100m freestyle 59.91.

Izzy McGrath (17) SWSC also claimed a butterfly National Title when she touched on 1:05.52 in the 17- year-old final. McGrath also won the B final at 100m freestyle 1:01.87 and was 3rd in the Open B final at 50m freestyle 28.03.

On the opening day, Charlie Cassidy (18) Dolphin, claimed a National Title at 200m backstroke touching on 2:10.34 but then on the last day, agonisingly missed a second National Title in 100m backstroke by just 0.04 seconds to Adam Colgan, Lisburn 59.90 to Cassidy’s 59.94. Cassidy was the bronze medallist at 200m freestyle 1:57.14. He also placed 5th at 400m freestyle, 6th at 50m backstroke and was 2nd in the B final at 100m freestyle.

The boys from Dolphin featured prominently in the breaststroke finals, with Ricky Fane (16) leading the way. Fane was the bronze medallist at 100m 1:10.43. He doubled up with a second bronze over 200m, touching on 2:35.74. Aidan McGrath (16) placed 7th in the 200m final 2:38.90 and was 2nd in the B final at 100m. Sasha Lychuk (16) won that B final over 200m 2:40.98.

The Dolphin duo, Cian George and Ryan Ates were 1st & 3rd respectively in the 17-year-old B final at 100m. Ates placed 3rd in the 200m B final. In the senior final, Paul Vautier and Ewan Fane placed 7th & 8th respectively at 200m while Fane was 3rd in the 100m B final.

Eanna Garvey, bronze medallist at 400m IM with club mate Senan Harvey, Silver medallist at 200m Breaststroke, at the Irish Youth & Senior Championships. Picture: Mallow Swans SC.

Senan Harvey (17) was the star for Mallow. He won silver at 200m breaststroke 2:31.42. His clubmate Eanna Garvey placed 5th in that final, 2:38.01. Harvey placed 2nd in the B final at 100m backstroke and 7th in the Open B final at 50m breaststroke. Garvey got his moment to stand on the winner’s podium when he placed 3rd at 400m IM 5:05.76.

Alex Barrett (16) led the way for the boys from Blackrock. He won bronze in the 400m IM final on the opening evening when he stopped the clock on 5:00.13. He found himself in a real battle in the challenging 200m butterfly but held off the chasing Donnacha McCarthy, New Ross to clinch silver 2:14.55 with McCarthy on 2:14.88. Barrett won the B final at 100m freestyle and placed 5th in the B final at 100m backstroke.

Blackrock teammates, Jack O’Sullivan (15) and Pierce Hanley (16) placed 5th and 7th respectively in their respective B finals at 200m breaststroke.

Amy Hawe (16) took on six events at the championships and placed 3rd in the B final at 100m butterfly 1:09.71. She had significant personal best swims at 400m IM, 200m & 100m freestyle and at 100m butterfly. Club mate, Zach Daniels Howard (16) placed 4th in the B final at 100m backstroke1:06.43.

Others to feature in finals included: Caoimhe Walsh, Heather Fane, Michelle O’Shea, Donnacha Leane, Ben Merrigan, Bernice Cronin and Ben Coleman from Dolphin. Eva Harrington, Ellen Lee, Dylan Gunn, Carrie Harrington, Jenna McArdle and David O’Leary from SWSC.

Club swimming takes a break now and will return in October with regional competitions.

Dublin will host the inaugural LEN U23 Cup from August 11-13.