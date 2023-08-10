Everton girls academy going from strength to strength

THE Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament has brought the popularity of women’s soccer to a new level, particularly in Ireland following the efforts of Vera Pauw’s side who acquitted themselves very well in a tough group.

Ireland’s exploits produced two local heroes Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly, who began their careers at schoolgirls level in Cork.

Women’s soccer is the fastest growing sport in Ireland and one club hoping to build on the high profile the game has gained in recent years is Everton AFC.

For several years, it’s been a goal of the Togher-based club to form a schoolgirls section.

In the past few seasons, the club has hosted soccer sisters’ camps and a Disney dream-makers camp, both organised in conjunction with the FAI.

The Denis Irwin Academy for five to 11-year-olds has been growing in strength over the past few years and comprised boys and some girls.

Last year, the club decided to form a girls-only academy and from humble beginnings, it has grown in popularity in the space of less than 12 months.

Sean Cotter has been involved in every aspect of coaching at Everton, from schoolboys, youths, juniors, and seniors and he also served on the committee for many years, including a stint as chairman.

After a brief break from the game, he has returned to a new role as co-ordinator of the newly-formed schoolgirls' section.

The idea to form a schoolgirls section took hold last year when Margaret O’Donovan and Michelle O’Driscoll, members of Everton’s main committee, and Cotter attended a community event where clubs and groups showcased what they do in the locality.

“We were there primarily to highlight the Denis Irwin Schoolboys Academy, but after getting a few enquiries about girls’ teams, Margaret and Michelle, who were always interested in trying to get a girls' section off the ground, felt there was an opportunity to enter teams in the schoolgirls league,” Cotter explained.

“We had some girls who were playing with the boys, but the club had always wanted to start a girls-only academy.

“I was retired from the club for about four years and I was asked to come back and help start a schoolgirls section,” Cotter explained.

“So, last October we had our first schoolgirls-only training session at the Barrs astro pitch and we had just six players.

“Numbers were small because previously parents were bringing boys to the academy and some of their sisters would join in, but we wanted to get away from that; we wanted a girls-only academy.

“Three weeks later, we were still operating with small numbers and the weather turned bad, so we took the sessions indoors at Scoil Stiofáin Naofa.

The transfer indoors was critical to what happened next as numbers began to increase.

“It was a good move,” admitted Cotter, “by November the numbers were rising by about 10 a week, at different age groups, and by the time we came back after the Christmas break, we had roughly 70 girls registered.”

Denis Irwin paid a visit to the Everton schoolgirls academy at Scoil Stiofain Naofa before Christmas, pictured here with some of the players and coaches.

In December the academy had two high-profile visitors when former Everton schoolboy Denis Irwin and former Cork City defender Derek Coughlan, now working with the FAI, popped in to see how the girls were getting on.

“Denis was home for a club fundraiser, and he paid a visit to a training session, and Derek is involved with the Disney dream-makers and both were impressed by what they had seen, which was a great boost for the girls.”

With numbers now running high, the club had to make another decision regarding training.

“After Christmas, we were a bit worried that the hall was too small for the numbers, and we struggled a bit for the next few weeks, so we decided to move out onto the astro.

“With the extra space, we were able to split the girls into their own age groups; we had a group of 12-year-olds, the nines and 10s were mixed, and the seven-to eight-year-olds had their own section, with the emphasis on introducing the ball through fun games.

“Wesley and Dane O’Sullivan handled the younger side of things, and more coaches came on board as well.

“We were later approached by a few teenagers asking if they could join. We told them if we could get the numbers up to around 16 or 17, we would do something.

“That progressed well and we had around 12 players training up until mid-June and a lot of the girls helped out on the family day when we held a blitz for the younger girls.”

Earlier in the season, the club made history when they played their first-ever schoolgirls game.

“Everton has been in existence for 63 years and in May we played our first schoolgirls game. Innishvilla were the visitors to Everton Park in May for an U8s and U10s game and it was brilliant to see.”

The youngsters had previously attended a Cork City women’s game in Turner’s Cross in January and plans are in place for another visit next month.

“We went to see the City versus Peamount game and St Mary’s schoolgirls were playing at half-time. The girls met some of the City players afterwards and we were invited back for the home game against Athlone where we will play mini-games during the half-time break.”

Prior to that, Everton will decide what teams to enter in the leagues for next season.

“At the moment we have enough players at U10 and U12 level. The plan is to recruit more girls through the local schools, including the secondary schools with a view to entering teams at an older level.

“We will also continue to hold blitzes at U8 level as we try to develop the youngest of the girls.”

Members of the Everton schoolgirls academy after a recent blitz with Innishvilla in Everton Park.

Having a good background team is very important for any club going forward, and at their recent AGM, Everton organised a sub-committee to develop the girls' section.

“I have taken on the role of co-ordinator, Margaret is the chairperson and Michelle is the administrator.

“Kevin O’Neill is the secretary and is also one of the coaches. Kevin has played, schoolboys, youth, junior, and senior with the club and has been involved in management at junior level, so he brings plenty of experience and knowledge to the set-up

“Gary Kelleher, Pascal Dierro, Shane Hackett, Rob O’Sullivan, and Keith O’Donovan are also involved on the coaching side.

“We have a total of nine coaches in the girls section and we are always looking for more.

“We want to build the section gradually and make sure we do things right. We have plans to recruit players locally, and we will return to training on September 5.