Rebekah Grant and Nathalie O'Brien will fly the Cork flag as Ireland host England at the Mardkye

AN Ireland v England fixture will always be a huge attraction no matter what sport.

And at the end of the month, we will get to witness another great occasion as two Cork girls will feature for the Irish Deaf Futsal squad as they take on European champions England at the Mardyke Arena on August 27.

This will be the DSI’s first time hosting a major sporting event outside of Dublin and the Cork venue was chosen to recognise the achievement of two Cork-based players Rebekah Grant and Nathalie O'Brien who both have been recipients of the FAI's prestigious Footballer of the Year in the Football for All category.

Both Ireland and England will compete in the Deaf World Cup in November 2023 ensuring both teams will see this as ideal preparation. Both Grant and O’Brien have had a busy summer playing with their local clubs Carrigaline and Douglas Hall respectively and both have so much more to look forward to this season with a champions league and World Cup on its way.

BUSY

Here O’Brien tells us about her champions league progress with the English side Derby and her preparation for the World Cup.

“We certainly have had a busy summer and it only looks like it’s gonna get busier,” said O’Brien.

“Six of us Irish girls headed to East Midlands two weeks ago to play with Derby in the British Futsal Tournament. The top two qualified to participate in the Deaf Champions League Futsal tournament. Thankfully, we won the tournament which meant we finished in the number one spot, securing our spot to play in DCL being held in Hungary in April 2024. I love playing and experiencing these tournaments, it’s something I’ve grown to really enjoy once I started understanding the rules in Futsal," laughs O’Brien.

Rebecca Grant, a Carrigaline native is also part of the Derby team.

"How it all started was we started out playing with Doncaster back in 2017 and we’ve enjoyed a lot of great successful moments together. Doncaster folded a few months back, unfortunately, due to lack of funds. We are incredibly lucky that those involved with Doncaster were able to set up a new team in Derby with lots of funds invested into the team, so we are able to continue playing Futsal and enjoy many more successful moments together as a team.

"We are currently looking for sponsorship and would appreciate help from the local people."

Both Cork girls are also part of the Irish squad who will get to play England in their home town. For those of you who may not have watched the game of Futsal live, here is a perfect opportunity to get out and see the talent on show while supporting two Cork girls who have already given so much to Cork football at so many different levels.

HONOUR

Both are always honoured to wear the Irish jersey but to wear it in front of a home crowd will mean so much more.

“It’s fantastic that myself and Rebekah will get to represent our country on home soil here in Cork. This game being held will be a friendly which will be played in the Mardyke to help us prepare for the World Cup that’s being held in Brazil in November. I couldn’t think of a better opposition to play against to prepare for the World Cup, it’s always been competitive and a battle whenever we play England. I’m buzzing that it’s being held in Cork as family members and friends will be attending, including my niece and nephew which will be really nice.

“Futsal is so so different to football, it’s mental. To make things happen in Futsal, there needs to be a lot of passing and moving constantly. That’s why there’s roll on roll off involved nearly every minute in Futsal.

Futsal is a lot more tactical than football in my opinion, you’ve more freedom to express yourself in football.

“Life is hectic at the moment as I am training away to prepare for all the tournaments coming up which will be a mental few months as I have three tournaments coming up. I've a lot going on in my personal life too, preparing for an Hyrox competition with all the gang in my gym Mindset Fitness which will be held in October in Dublin which we are all buzzing for. I’m also getting married next year so it will be a crazy year ahead for me. But one I’m looking forward to."