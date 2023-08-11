Muskerry GAA championships entering crucial stage in hurling and football

THE Muskerry GAA football and hurling championships are in full swing with some clubs buoyed by opening day wins and other clubs now at a stage where it’s do-or-die territory.

Starting with the Ross Oil JAFC, this competition got underway two weeks ago. It actually started on a Thursday evening (27th) with two games. In Group 1, two teams with aspirations of replacing Kilmurry as winners this year clashed in Donoughmore. Inniscarra were impressive throughout as they looked the likely winners against Grenagh once the ball was thrown in.

Despite Grenagh getting a goal through Alex Kiely after 24 minutes to level proceedings, 1-3 to 0-6, it wasn’t a launchpad for Grenagh to kick on as Scarra kept their opposition at arms-length. There were only two points in it at half-time, but the team in blue and white controlled the second half to win 0-16 to 1-6 as last year’s beaten semi-finalists got up and running.

The other game in Group 1 was also played on that particular Thursday. Blarney, last year’s Mid-Cork and County JBFC winners, started life back in the Junior A grade with a 1-10 to 2-4 success over Donoughmore played in Ballincollig. Blarney held a 0-5 to 0-2 advantage at the interval but Donoughmore drew level three minutes into the new half and by the 46th minute led 1-4 to 0-6.

A goal from Denis McSweeney was a crucial score in the game as Blarney kicked on after that.

The winners led 1-10 to 1-4 heading into injury time and despite a Donoughmore goal in the final minutes, it was a mere consolation.

Blarney's Olan Hegarty in action last year in the County JBFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Blarney started life in the Muskerry JAFC with a win. Picture: Denis Minihane

Moving onto the Friday action, Kilmichael had five points to spare over Dripsey in Group 2, 1-13 to 1-8 in a match played in Carrigadrohid. It was comfortable in truth for the winning team. They led 1-6 to 0-4 at the short whistle and despite a Dripsey goal midway through the second half to reduce the margin down to six points, Kilmichael weren’t in any danger.

STRONG

The other game in that particular group was played on the Saturday evening, Canovee, favourites for this competition, were too strong for Ballincollig’s second team in Kilmichael. It finished 2-14 to 2-5 as the recently crowned Division 1 league champions started with two points on the board.

In Group 3, Aghinagh, winners of the Mid-Cork championship back in 2021 and beaten in last season’s decider to Kilmurry, drew an entertaining game with Éire Óg’s second string in Donoughmore which was also played on the Saturday evening. Éire Óg led by a point five minutes from time but points from Aodh Twomey and Declan Ambrose nudged Aghinagh ahead but an injury-time point from a Liam Sheehan free salvaged a draw for the Ovens side. There was only one game played on the Sunday, which came from Group 3. A significant victory for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh’s reserves over a fancied Clondrohid team, 2-8 to 0-10, in Ballyvourney. Peaitsí Ó Tuama and Daire Ó Briain with the crucial green flags.

Liam Shorten played in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh's great win over Clondrohid in the Muskerry JAFC. Pic: Larry Cummins

The MJK Oils JAHC got underway last weekend. Ballinora, going for a third successive Mid-Cork title, were 3-14 to 1-10 winners over 2020 champions Inniscarra in Group 1. This match took place last Saturday evening in Coachford. In truth, this game never caught fire as Ballinora’s fast start laid the foundation for this victory. They led 2-5 to 0-5 over Inniscarra's reserves at the break as the game petered out in the second half.

The other game from the group took place last Sunday evening in Cloughduv. Goals did the trick for Kilmichael in a 3-17 to 0-19 victory over Ballincollig’s second team. Brendan Cotter, Conor Cotter and Finbarr Buckley with the green flags.

In Group 2, there are three teams in the group. Dripsey back down in the Muskerry JAHC for the first time since 2008, had a 2-15 to 0-6 win over Blarney's second team last Sunday evening in Donoughmore. Mike O'Riordan got Dripsey's two green flags. Cloughduv's reserves are the other team in this particular group.

Group 3 was another group where there were only three teams. Grenagh hammered Éire Óg’s second string 3-22 to 1-12 last Sunday afternoon in Ballymaw. Dan Twomey was a key figure for the winners.

Éire Óg have had little time to dwell on the heavy defeat with Donoughmore up next this evening in Ballyanly at 7.15pm. There are three games on Sunday all throwing in at 7pm. Ballinora will be in a strong position if they can beat Ballincollig in Ovens, with the Village requiring a win to stay alive.

Inniscarra are another team who are desperate for a win face a Kilmichael side buoyed after the win over Ballincollig. That match takes place in Donoughmore.

Finally, Blarney will be looking to get up and running when they lock horns with Cloughduv in Grenagh. This is Cloughduv’s first outing in the championship.