Jack McKay: Hurling team of the week after the opening round of championship action

THE opening round of Cork club championship action was packed with upsets and thrillers, and with that in mind, here’s my attempt at a ‘team of the week’ that incorporates the Premier Senior, Senior A, and Premier Intermediate grades.

Goalkeeper: Aiden Foley (Watergrasshill)

Aiden was outstanding for the Hill against Kilworth and delivered when it mattered. When Watergrasshill needed scores to get something from the game, Foley buried his additional time penalty and equalised from a free, which ultimately made the difference. He also scored a great long range free in the first half.

Corner-back: Sean Long (Killeagh)

Long was a formidable presence in the Killeagh full back line as he so often is, and restricted newly promoted Inniscarra to just one goal.

Full-back: Séadnaidh Smyth (Midleton)

A rock at the back as he has been all year, Smyth was well up for the challenge and bullied the Bishopstown forwards. The Town were simply no match for his pace and strength, and the corner-back was an important factor in Midleton's win.

Corner-back: Eoghan O’Leary (Ballymartle)

Eoghan O’Leary was superb for Ballymartle as they picked up a six-point win over Carrigaline and stood out in the second half even with the wind against the team in green and gold.

Midleton's Séadnaidh Smyth pulling away from Rory Troy of Newtownshandrum. Picture: Larry Cummins

Half-back: David O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

Despite Ballincollig’s disappointing result against Dungourney, David O’Sullivan was one of the best players on the pitch. He pulled up with two big scores from his own half that temporarily turned the tide in favour of the Village, and he defended well.

Centre-back: Mark Harrington (Douglas)

Mark was a powerful presence at centre-back, dealing with everything thrown at him from a relatively weak Erin's Own. His strength and leadership were key in Douglas' eleven point win.

Half-back: Diarmuid Byrne (Cloyne)

The lightning-quick Byrne was crucial in Cloyne’s dominant win over Fermoy, scoring two points from play and was a key defensive performer in the east Cork side’s half-back line.

Midfielder: Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

Playing in a different role in midfield, Beausang showed his versatility. Scoring a whopping six from play, Cormac’s pace and strength caused all sorts of problems for the Town.

Midfielder: Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk)

In a big game where many would have written of Kanturk, Lorcan pulled up with a big performance in midfield, scoring four points and helping his side to a massive draw with Sarsfields.

Half-forward: Colm Butler (Valley Rovers)

Operating at wing forward against Éire Óg, Colm Butler was excellent, scoring eight from play and four from frees. Though his team fell a goal short at the end, it was an individual performance worthy of a win.

Centre-forward: Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

The Cork U20 star scored a staggering 14 points, with seven of those coming from play, as the Barrs got their title defence off to a positive start.

Half-forward: Eddie Kenneally (Newcestown)

Newcestown delivered with a result against Blarney, and Eddie led the charge, scoring a big 1-6 from play, with 1-10 overall. His quality in shooting and passing was undoubtedly the difference for Newcestown.

St. Finbarr's Ben Cunningham is tackled by Newtownshandrum's Tim O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Corner-forward: Jack Leahy (Dungourney)

Though all of Jack’s 11 scores came from frees, the U20 All-Ireland winner was so precise in the windy conditions, and a huge part in Dungourney’s big win over the Village.

Full-forward: Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

Lining out in the corner, Robbie excelled against the Glen, scoring an incredible 2-4 with stakes as high as they get in the Premier Senior Championship.

Corner-forward: Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown)

O’Sullivan complemented Kenneally’s efforts with an impressive 1-4 from play, and looked a constant threat any time he had his hand on the sliotar.

Substitutes:

Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill) – 0-1

Alan Cadogan (Douglas) – 1-3

Pa O’Callaghan (Ballyhea) – 1-9 (0-5 f)

Gary Leahy (Killeagh) – 2-1

Shane Kingston (Douglas) – 1-11 (1-5 f)

Eugene O’Leary (Ballyhea) – 0-6