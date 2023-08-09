Cork City slay Welsh Dragon in first Champion Clubs’ Cup success!

CORK CITY threaded new territory a month short of 30 years ago on September 1st 1993 when they became the first club from Leeside to win a two legged tie in the then European Champions Club’s Cup competition.

After the heartbreak of losing out on a first title success to Dundalk in the last match of the 1990/91 season, City were right in the mix with Bohemians and Shelbourne in a three way play-off at the end of the 1992/93 season.

City overcame Bohs 1-0 before losing unluckily by the same score line to Shels in controversial circumstances at Tolka Park.

The sides met again, this time at Bishopstown, and played out a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Despite only drawing with Bohs in their next encounter at Dalymount Park, City were given a life line when Shels drew 0-0 with the Gypsies which required the teams to meet again at neutral venues.

The programme cover from Cork City's European Champion Clubs' Cup preliminary round second leg tie against Cwmbran Town at Turner's Cross on September 1st 1993.

Pat Morley’s fine strike against Bohs at Turner’s Cross on Wednesday, May 19th before a capacity crowd got City off to the perfect start before goals from Morley, again, Dave Barry and the late Paul Bannon secured a first league success after a lapse of 19 years in a never to be forgotten 3-2 win over Shels at the RDS on Sunday, May 22nd.

City’s opponents in the subsequent Champions Cup preliminary round draw were inaugural Konica Welsh League winners Cwmbran Town who themselves came through an exciting league campaign.

In their 38 league fixtures, Cwmbran conceded only twenty-two goals and lost but three matches by a goal to nil.

A highlight of the season must surely have been the period of going an incredible 910 minutes without conceding a goal.

New manager Damien Richardson and his assistant Alek Ludzik made the short journey across the Irish Sea along with 500 supporters to Gwent on Wednesday, August 19th to face Cwmbran.

The League of Ireland debutants went into the away tie as favourites but quickly found themselves a goal down after five minutes when Dave Barry clumsily brought former Cardiff City striker Francis Ford down in the area for full-back Simon King to rifle the resultant penalty past compatriot Phil Harrington.

The visitors were further rocked by a double strike from Ford midways through the half after Mickey Dicks and Wayne Goodridge combined to present the striker with a headed second and then a lapse in defence allowed the in-form striker to slot the ball past the stranded Harrington.

Despite enjoying the lions share of possession, City went in three down at half-time and would be without the services of influential midfield star Dave Barry who went off injured.

After John Caulfield replaced Johnny Glynn on the hour, Harrington’s long kick was touched on by Tommy Gaynor for Morley to set up Caulfield who duly reduced the deficit.

Fifteen minutes later Caulfield turned provider, firing the ball across the face of the goal for substitute Anthony Buckley to guide in the second.

Cork City's Johnny Glynn punches the air after scoring, while Bohemians goalkeeper Michael Dempsey drops to his knees during the premier league game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

With City in search of a deserved equalizer, on loan centre-back Paul Hague headed against the crossbar and Declan Hyde had a shot cleared off the line late on.

City went into the return leg at Turner’s Cross on Wednesday, September 1st in the knowledge that a one-nil victory would be enough to progress to the first round proper.

Under a blazing son and in front of RTÉ cameras with Ger Canning in the commentary box, the hosts went at their opponents from the off but after going close on a couple of occasions, the visitors stole the lead as they had in their home leg.

Phil McNeil drilled in a free-kick which cannoned off Nicky Copeman’s head.

With Harrington poised for an easy catch, the keeper fumbled the ball under pressure from Ford who in turn back-heeled for the alert McNeil to find the net.

City now required two goals to advance and it could have been so much worse had Ford not missed an open goal in the 52nd minute. However, the home side’s superior fitness began to tell as at last the frustration of not taking some worthwhile chances was put to bed with fifteen minutes to go when Morley bundled the ball over the line after Caulfield got his head to a corner.

With five minutes remaining Declan Daly’s long fee was only partially cleared to Tommy Gaynor whose return was headed past O’Hagan by double FAI Cup winner Johnny Glynn for the winner which tied up the contest on aggregate but in City’s favour on away goals.

FOOT-NOTE: City’s opponents in the first round proper were crack Turkish side Galatasaray and after travelling to Istanbul for the first leg, preformed heroically to only narrowly lose 2-1.

Dave Barry’s 63rd minute goal set up a tantalising return at Bishopstown on September 29th.

The historic programme cover from Cwmbran Town’s European Champion Clubs’ Cup preliminary round first leg tie against Cork City at Gwent on Wednesday, August 18th 1993

After Declan Hyde’s volley was deflected over by Falko and Anthony Buckley shot into the side netting with fourteen minutes remaining, Tugay disposed Barry to slice open the defence for Kubilay to slip the ball past Harrington for the decisive winner.

And so, City’s Champions Cup adventure came to a disappointing end but left the League of Ireland champions with the distinction of being the only European club to engage Welsh opposition in the competition and the last Irish outfit to participate in the old competition.