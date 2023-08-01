Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 10:00

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork GAA club hurling preview and football review

Éamonn Murphy is joined by Denis Hurley and Barry O'Mahony for the second episode of the new podcast, in association with O'Sullivan Bros DIY, on the Cork Club Championships
The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, is here to keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

We're delighted to have them on board as our main sponsor for the club podcast. Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we’ll be breaking down the key games, working through the major talking points and previewing the matches you need to catch on the Cork GAA club scene.

This week, Éamonn Murphy and Barry O’Mahony pick their Footballer of the Week and Team of the Week from the football action.

They are joined by Denis Hurley to look ahead to the opening Cork championship hurling games, revealing their Powering Rankings in every grade from Premier Junior to Premier Senior and the matches you need to catch this weekend.

