Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan excited by new streaming service

THE new streaming service Rebels Online was spoken about at length in what was a low key Cork County Board monthly meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

Cork based company TVM is the new broadcast partner for Rebels Online and will stream 40 games in the Cork GAA club championships this season on a long term contract.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan started his statement by outlining the details of the new streaming service and how TVM came out on top.

“The new streaming service will be much more than just streaming games we hope. It will also be an archive for all good things about Cork GAA, be it our inter-county teams, our legends and all activities at adult and underage level. The focus now is to provide quality service.

“It was a significant tender process, there was a number of rounds to it. There was a couple of companies who tendered very strongly in the end. TVM was selected on the basis on their reliability, quality and reputation that they have built up over the years. They have produced games for our national broadcasts like RTÉ, SKY and TG4, so TVM are familiar faces around here.

Pictured launching Cork GAA’s new streaming service Rebels Online is Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA with Marie Arnold, Contract Manager TVM and Kevin Galvin, Operations Manager, TVM. Pic: Brian Lougheed

“The deal will be a long term arrangement over a five year period, very much a partnership where we won’t be going for the quick buck. It will be very much a long-term sustainable model which will generate revenue in the long-term. This is an exciting time.”

The first game under the new service was last Fridays big West Cork derby in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC between Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven, a game that ended in a draw, 0-11 apiece. O’Donovan told the delegates that were in attendance that the viewing figures were very positive and also adding that TVM will be able to move around Cork and that games won’t be just limited to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn.

“We want to show that we can broadcast games outside of Cork City and we showed that last Friday evening down in Clonakilty for Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven. We will showing games across the grades from Premier Senior all the way down to Premier Junior. There might be some games that are not commercially viable but out of fairness to subscribers, not every one will see their club, but the new streaming service isn’t just confined to the top grade championships.

“Just to go back on the Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven game, it was a very positive first day out for the new streaming service. It was watched in nearly 40 countries which was absolutely incredible. There was one viewer in Sri Lanka. The next game will be Blackrock and Glen Rovers on Friday in Páirc Uí Rinn. This is our second and last game free of charge. The cost per season is €79.99 but there is a special offer this bank holiday weekend where you can buy the package for just €59.99 so you're saving €20.

“We will pick regional games that might have relevance and be of interest to people due to a Cork player involved or a local derby or even a game we want to showcase. We, as the Cork County Board, have taken control of the rights of the games and we can decide on what games to show."

It was also confirmed at the meeting that the attendances at last weekend’s opening round games in the Bon Secours Hospital football championship games were up 55% on the 2022 opening weekend. The attendances last year were 6,300 whereas this season attendances jumped up to 8,300. O’Donovan did say that the increase in crowds was helped in a small way by the new premier junior football grade introduced this season.

There was an issue with the scanning of tickets at some grounds last weekend, but O’Donovan said the board will talk to the clubs involved.

Cork GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan congratulated Lismire on winning the junior C football championship last month and St Oliver Plunkett’s on achieving a marvellous double. The Ahiohill club won the junior B double in July.

Daniel Lane, Marc Sheehan, Chairman, Cork County Board and Kevin O' Donovan, Secretary, Cork County Board making the selections at the 2023 Club Championships draw that was held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year. Picture David Creedon

Finally, Sheehan wished the Cork senior camogie team all the best in the All-Ireland final against Waterford on Sunday in Croke Park at 5pm. None of the 12 county hurling championship games down for decision on Sunday will clash with the camogie decider. Due to the cooperation of the clubs, fixtures are throwing in at 2pm, having previously been down for 4pm.