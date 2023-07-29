Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 23:15

SAFC: Newmarket withstand Kiskeam rally in Duhallow derby

Hugh O’Connor along with Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe hit 13 points of the winners' tally 
Mikey Cottrell, Newmarket, battling Maurice Casey, Kiskeam, in the SAFC opener at Kanturk. Picture: Jim Coughlan

John Tarrant

Newmarket 0-15 Kiskeam 1-8 

NEWMARKET were made to work for victory over a tenacious Kiskeam in round 1 of the Bon Secours SAFC Group B before a large attendance in Kanturk.

Two of Duhallow’s most decorated and traditional strongholds of football battled for the bragging rights, a sharper Newmarket performed the business with an outstanding full-forward line of Hugh O’Connor, Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe expressing themselves with telling scores.

As it transpired, Newmarket were given a searching examination over a Kiskeam side that passed up goal opportunities but when it mattered, the victors more incisive play made all the difference, particularly when shooting seven consecutive points either side of halftime.

Newmarket had made an early statement of intent from a Conor O’Keeffe point before Kiskeam announced their arrival from white flags raised by AJ O’Connor and Thomas Casey. The exchanges failed to ignite, the sides content to trade points and parity on four occasions.

Steadily Newmarket shaped up the better of the two sides, a productive flourish gathered points for Hugh O’Connor, Paudie Allen and Ryan O’Keeffe helped enjoy a 0-8 to 0-5 grip at the interval.

And Newmarket carried the good form into the second half with the O’Keeffes posting a pair. 

Having conceded seven points in a row, Kiskeam required a response and it came courtesy of a much-needed Thomas Casey score.

Indeed Kiskeam might well have goaled, Newmarket custodian Josh O’Keeffe saved superbly from substitute Gene Casey. For a spell, Newmarket nipped the revival on points registered by O’Connor and Conor O’Keeffe.

All credit to Kiskeam for coming to terms with the situation, fresh legs from the bench created an impression and it required defender Aidan Browne to clear the ball off his goal line. 

The goal that Kiskeam threatened did arrive, good work by substitute Anthony Dennehy allowed Thomas Casey drill home a rasper past O’Keeffe in the 54th minute to cut the gap, 0-13 to 1-8.

Now both sides fought tooth and nail, Newmarket stayed with the task, Conor O’Keeffe pointing delightfully before Ryan O’Keeffe obliged with a late 45.

Mikey Browne and Barry O'Connor, Newmarket, try to block the shot of Sean O'Sullivan, Kiskeam, with Jack O'Connor, ducking out of the way. Picture: Jim Coughlan
The win provides confidence for Newmarket ahead of facing Béal Ath’n Ghaorthaidh while Kiskeam need a return when they encounter Clyda Rovers.

Scorers for Newmarket: C O’Keeffe 0-5 (0-2 f), R O’Keeffe 0-5 (0-1 45), H O’Connor 0-3 (0-1 f), B O’Connor, P Allen 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: T Casey 1-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), S O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-2 f), A J O’Connor, M Casey 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, G Forde; A Browne, T J Browne, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D O’Keeffe, K O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; C O’Keeffe, H O’Connor; R O’Keeffe. 

Subs: P Browne for TJ Brosnan (29), J Ryan for B O’Connor (43), D Hannon for K O’Sullivan (44), D Cottrell for C Browne (50).

KISKEAM: A Casey; J Daly, J O’Connor, D Linehan; A J O’Connor, K O’Connor, Michael Casey; T Dennehy, D Fitzgerald; T Casey, M Herlihy, E Daly; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan, Maurice Casey. 

Subs: G Casey for D Scannell (34), S O’Riordan for M Herlihy (44), A Dennehy for Maurice Casey (47), D Scannell for S O’Sullivan (59).

Referee: J Murphy (Castletownroche).

