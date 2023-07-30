Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 07:10

SAFC: Dohenys grab two late points to deny Newcestown

Sub Aaron Mannix hit an injury-time 45 at Rossmore
Mark Buckley switches direction and keeps possession for Dohenys against Newcestown. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Ger McCarthy

Dohenys 0-9 Newcestown 0-8
AARON Mannix’s injury-time 45 earned Dohenys the narrowest of victories at the expense of Newcestown in Group B of the Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC at Rossmore on Saturday.

Level eight times throughout a hard-hitting clash, two clubs that have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent times looked to be heading towards a draw.

Then, Dohenys won a 45’ and the Dunmanway club’s bench immediately beckoned substitute Aaron Mannix towards the 45-metre line. Mannix was coolness personified as he effortlessly slotted the ball over the bar with the final kick of an otherwise disappointing encounter.

Dohenys entered Saturday’s west Cork derby in rude health having recently annexed a Division 3 county league title. As for their opponents, relegation from Cork GAA’s top championship tier in 2022 was a blow to a proud dual club.

Colm O'Donovan drives out for Newcestown. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Colm O'Donovan drives out for Newcestown. Picture: Larry Cummins.

So, a positive start was imperative if Newcestown’s aspirations of an immediate return were to be entertained.

Rossmore provided a picturesque backdrop to a Senior AFC clash that began with Dohenys’ Colm O’Shea splitting the post from distance.

Sean O’Donovan replied for Newcestown in a first half where both sides would struggle to come to terms with the elements.

A scrappy first 30 minutes provided little in the way of attractive football and it was 0-2 apiece on the quarter-hour when Fionn Herlihy answered a David Buckley free for Newcestown.

The Dunmanway club lost Colm O’Shea to a black card following a high tackle as Niall Kelly (free) pushed their opponents back in front.

Mark Buckley converted a free to level matters yet again but both teams were guilty of poor shooting in a first half that would end with ten wides, five apiece.

Niall Kelly looked Newcestown’s most effective attacker and pushed his team back in front before Keith White collected an Adam O’Donovan pass to make 0-4 to 0-4.

There was just enough time for David Buckley to bounce a long-range attempt off the crossbar and over to hand Newcestown a one-point interval advantage.

Scores were equally hard to come by in the second period as Fionn Herlihy and Mark Buckley efforts sandwiched a Richard O’Sullivan white flag for Newcestown.

David Buckley converted a close-range free to make it 0-7 each after 46 minutes but poor shooting and wayward passing continued to blight this Senior AFC clash.

Then came a major turning point as Newcsetown’s James Kelleher was black-carded for a late hit after 54 minutes. That meant Kelleher’s team would have to finish the game with 14 players but Dohenys struggled to take advantage.

An ill-tempered game at times, both sides squandered numerous chances before Niall Kelly pointed from a tight angle with a minute to go.

Credit to Dohenys who worked the ball down the opposite end for Colm O’Shea to score and make it 0-8 to 0-8.

A draw looked likely until Aaron Mannix’s late intervention sent the Dunmanway club and their supporters home happy.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley 0-3 f, C O’Shea, F Herlihy 0-2 each, K White, A Mannix (45) 0-1 each.

Newcestown: D Buckley (0-2 f), N Kelly (0-1 f) 0-3 each, S O’Donovan, R O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

DOHENYS: S Daly; D Rice, S Daly, J Farrell; C Daly, E Lavers (captain), B O’Donovan; J Kelly, R Coakley; A O’Donovan, C O’Shea, S Barry, K White, F Herlihy, M Buckley.

Subs: A Mannix for S Barry (40), D Collins for E Lavers (46, inj).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; C O’Donovan, C Twomey, G O’Donovan; N Murray, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; S O’Donovan, L Meade (captain); C Goggin, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan; N Kelly, D Buckley, R Sweeney.

Subs: C Dineen for C Goggin (43), C Keane for T Twomey (45).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).

